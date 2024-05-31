Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MP HORROR! Man tries to kidnap woman he raped with sword in hand from her wedding, arrested (WATCH)

    Kalu, accompanied by his accomplices Jodha, Sameer, and Shahrukh, stormed the woman's house. When she protested, the attackers assaulted her family, breaking her father's leg and her brother's arm.

    In a shocking incident, an attempt to kidnap a 22-year-old woman took place in in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar during her wedding. This incident has sent shockwaves through the community. The main accused, identified as Kalu alias Salim Khan, had allegedly raped the woman, defamed her with a video, and later attacked her family when she was marrying another man.

    Kalu, accompanied by his accomplices Jodha, Sameer, and Shahrukh, stormed the woman's house. When she protested, the attackers assaulted her family, breaking her father's leg and her brother's arm. Her mother was also brutally beaten. The assailants, wielding swords and iron rods, dragged the woman out of her house.

    As the family and the woman screamed for help, a crowd gathered. Initially, the accused threatened the onlookers but fled the scene as the crowd grew larger, leaving the woman behind. During the chaos, the attackers also threatened both the woman's family and the family of the man she was engaged to.

    The police were initially reluctant to register the case. However, after intervention from local Hindu outfit workers late on Wednesday night, the police registered cases based on complaints from both the woman and her father.

