Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde have begun shooting for their upcoming film ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in Rishikesh. The shoot started with a grand Ganga Aarti ceremony, seeking divine blessings. Directed by David Dhawan, this romantic comedy also stars Mrunal Thakur. Fans are excited for this fresh on-screen pairing, expecting a mix of love, laughter, and scenic beauty!