Taylor Swift returns to Instagram after 100 days, praises Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's album; Check

After 100 days away from Instagram, Taylor Swift is back online--and she's here to shower love on her best friend Selena Gomez and her fiance Benny Blanco's new album!

The 14-time Grammy winner, on Saturday, took to her Instagram Stories to share her first post of the year, expressing her excitement about I Said I Love You First, the joint album by Gomez and Blanco.

"@selenagomez & @itsbennyblanco I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH. OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD," read her Instagram Story. She also shared a link to the album, which was released on March 21.





Meanwhile, Swift's last upload on Instagram was from her Eras Tour on December 11, 2024. Fans were thrilled to see her return, especially to celebrate her longtime friend's special music project.

Gomez and Blanco have been busy promoting the album together. They have also spoken about Swift's support and how much it means to them.

According to a press release, the album gives fans a glimpse into Gomez and Blanco's love story, reported People.

"This album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences," the statement read.

The album chronicles their journey--from before they met to falling in love and dreaming of their future together.

I Said I Love You First is now available on streaming platforms.

