Thulabharam Ritual: Weighing Devotion at Kerala's Guruvayur Temple

spirituality
A sacred ritual where devotees offer items equivalent to their body weight as an act of gratitude or prayer.
Devotee sits on one side of a large balance. Offerings like bananas, sugar, jaggery, coconut, on the other side. The offerings must match or exceed the devotee’s weight
1. To fulfill a vow
2. As thanksgiving for answered prayers
3. Seeking blessings for health, wealth & happiness
A symbol of surrender, humility, and total devotion to Lord Guruvayurappan. Visit Guruvayur Temple and witness this ancient and meaningful ritual of faith.
