Thulabharam Ritual: Weighing Devotion at Kerala's Guruvayur Temple

What is Thulabharam?

A sacred ritual where devotees offer items equivalent to their body weight as an act of gratitude or prayer.
 

How it is done?

Devotee sits on one side of a large balance. Offerings like bananas, sugar, jaggery, coconut, on the other side. The offerings must match or exceed the devotee’s weight
 

Why perform Thulabharam?

1. To fulfill a vow

2. As thanksgiving for answered prayers

3. Seeking blessings for health, wealth & happiness
 

Spiritual significance

A symbol of surrender, humility, and total devotion to Lord Guruvayurappan. Visit Guruvayur Temple and witness this ancient and meaningful ritual of faith.
 

