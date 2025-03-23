user
'My life is really going to change...', Andrew Burnap OPENS up on life after getting cast in 'Snow White'

Tony Award-winning actor Andrew Burnap stars as Jonathan, Snow White’s love interest, in Disney’s live-action Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. He shared insights on his casting journey, working with Rachel Zegler, and his passion for both stage and screen

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 3:58 PM IST

Tony Award-winning actor Andrew Burnap, who plays the male lead in Disney's live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, recently shared his experience of working on the film.

 

 

 

 

In the Marc Webb-directed adaptation, Burnap takes on the role of Jonathan, a commoner who serves as the leader of a group opposing the Evil Queen, played by Gal Gadot. This version of the film presents a fresh take on the 1937 animated classic, where Snow White originally ended up with Prince Charming.

Reflecting on his casting process, Burnap recalled that he initially submitted a taped audition and quickly put it out of his mind, as actors are trained to do. However, weeks later, he received an email inviting him for another audition. The news surprised him, and when he was informed that he would be doing a chemistry read with Rachel Zegler, he found it hard to believe.

ALSO READ: 'I too feel ugly', Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter redefining gentle parenting

He also shared his reaction upon learning that he had secured the role, saying he had been outside when he received the call. He sat down on the ground, realizing that his life was about to change significantly—and it certainly had.

Burnap, who is currently portraying Cassio in the Broadway production of Othello, mentioned that he and Zegler, who plays Snow White, frequently discussed the differences between acting on stage and performing in front of a camera. Meanwhile, Zegler is set to play Eva Perón in Evita at the London Palladium this summer.

After working alongside Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal in Othello and taking on a leading role in Snow White, Burnap expressed his aspirations for the future. He stated that he hopes to take on a variety of roles, though he considers the stage his true home and intends to return to it frequently, as nothing compares to the live experience.

At the same time, he conveyed his deep interest in film and television, emphasizing that he wants to continue working in both mediums. He is particularly drawn to character-driven narratives and ultimately aims to be involved in projects that inspire him and are created by people passionate about making a difference in the world.

