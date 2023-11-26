Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Political dynamics unveiled: Nikhil-Vijayendra duo echoes Yediyurappa-Kumaraswamy era

    A wave of political anticipation sweeps across Karnataka as Nikhil Kumaraswamy and B.Y Vijayendra, echoing the camaraderie of Yediyurappa-Kumaraswamy, gear up to form alliance front in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The appointment of the dynamic Vijayendra as the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party has injected fresh vigor into the political landscape, reminiscent of the sentiments during Yediyurappa's governance in 2006-07.
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 4:58 PM IST

    Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who met with BJP State President BY Vijayendra, expressed optimism about the increased enthusiasm among party workers with the youthful leadership at the helm. Reflecting on the Yediyurappa-led government era, Kumaraswamy highlighted the public's desire for a similar governance today, emphasizing the foundation laid for development during that period. 
    The form alliance front between Nikhil and Vijayendra is framed as a partnership imbued with fraternal spirit, signaling a departure from conventional political rivalries. Kumaraswamy affirmed that the Lok Sabha elections would be conducted with goodwill and cooperation between the two leaders.

    In a media interaction following the discussions, Kumaraswamy stated that Vijayendra's visit had been long-awaited, and the purpose was to align their visions for the state's development. Discussions also delved into the prospects of Narendra Modi securing another term as Prime Minister. While seat allocation for Lok Sabha elections 2024 was not explicitly addressed, Kumaraswamy emphasized that central leaders would deliberate on the matter.

    BJP State President B.Y Vijayendra echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need to secure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He highlighted concerns about the current government's stance on farmers and the state's welfare, pledging to address these issues collectively.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2023, 4:58 PM IST
