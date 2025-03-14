Sikandar: Salman Khan wishes fans vibrant 'Happy Holi' with bold new poster [WATCH]

‘Sikandar’, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, gears up for an Eid release. Ahead of Holi, a fiery new poster and vibrant track 'Bam Bam Bhole' heighten excitement.

Sikandar: Salman Khan wishes fans vibrant 'Happy Holi' with bold new poster [WATCH] NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 14, 2025, 9:42 AM IST

The much-awaited action drama Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set for its Eid release.

Ahead of the festival of Holi that is set to take place Friday, the makers have unveiled a brand-new poster featuring Salman in an intense look.

Salman, on Thursday, took to his Instagram account to share the poster along with a poster wishing fans a "Happy Holi."

"#HappyHoli Milte hai Eid par! #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss," read the caption of the post.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The poster shows Salman Khan standing on top of a burning vehicle, surrounded by flames and smoke.

Ahead of Holi, the makers also released the song 'Bam Bam Bhole' on Tuesday.

The track features Salman and Rashmika dancing to a high-energy beat. The song, composed by Pritam and sung by Shaan, Dev Negi, and Antara Mitra, has a festive and vibrant feel.

Last month, Salman shared an intriguing teaser for his high-octane film. The one-minute and 21-second-long teaser introduced Salman's character, named Sanjay, who is affectionately called Sikandar by his grandmother. Salman showcased his full massy avatar in the teaser, packed with high-octane action sequences and punchy, 'paisa-vasool' dialogues.

"Kayde mein raho fayde mein rahoge" and "Insaaf nahi hisab karne aaya hun" are some of the one-liners that Salman delivered with his trademark swag.

The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, marking Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick.

Salman had also revealed a new poster for Sikandar, showing him deflecting an attack from a sharp object. Sikandar is set to release this Eid. Salman will also appear in Kick 2 in the coming months.

Also Read: 'Sikandar' OTT Details: Salman Khan's film digital rights sold – Full report inside

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja meets CM Stalin in Tamil Nadu for special discussion; Read on NTI

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja meets CM Stalin in Tamil Nadu for special discussion; Read on

Meghan Markle announces return to podcasting with new show on female founders; Read on NTI

Meghan Markle announces return to podcasting with new show on female founders; Read on

WWE: The 5 Most Defining Moments in The Rock vs John Cena Rivalry

WWE: The 5 Most Defining Moments in The Rock vs John Cena Rivalry

WWE: 5 Wrestlers Who Are Real-Life Enemies Behind the Scenes

WWE: 5 Wrestlers Who Are Real-Life Enemies Behind the Scenes

'The Karate Kid' set to return to Indian theatres after 40 years ahead of 'Karate Kid: Legends' release ddr

'The Karate Kid' to return to Indian theatres after 40 years ahead of 'Karate Kid: Legends' release

Recent Stories

Yamuna water quality worsens: Faecal coliform hits 160 lakh vs 500 norm, exceeds safe limit by 24 times ddr

Yamuna water quality worsens: Faecal coliform hits 160 lakh vs 500 norm, exceeds safe limit by 24 times

Actress Sona Heiden refuses to act with comedian Vadivelu due to past conflicts; Read on NTI

Actress Sona Heiden refuses to act with comedian Vadivelu due to past conflicts; Read on

Honda Activa EV: Check amazing features, range and other details of electric scooter gcw

Honda Activa EV: Check amazing features, range and other details of electric scooter

Football transfer rumours: Manchester United eye Osimhen swap, Van Dijk set to leave Liverpool and more snt

Football transfer rumours: Manchester United eye Osimhen swap, Van Dijk set to leave Liverpool and more

PHOTOS Alia Bhatt Inspired Lehengas Under Rs 25k Online RBA

(PHOTOS) Alia Bhatt Inspired Lehengas Under Rs 25k Online

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Video Icon
BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Video Icon