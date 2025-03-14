Sikandar: Salman Khan wishes fans vibrant 'Happy Holi' with bold new poster [WATCH]

Read Full Article

The much-awaited action drama Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set for its Eid release.

Ahead of the festival of Holi that is set to take place Friday, the makers have unveiled a brand-new poster featuring Salman in an intense look.

Salman, on Thursday, took to his Instagram account to share the poster along with a poster wishing fans a "Happy Holi."

"#HappyHoli Milte hai Eid par! #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss," read the caption of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The poster shows Salman Khan standing on top of a burning vehicle, surrounded by flames and smoke.

Ahead of Holi, the makers also released the song 'Bam Bam Bhole' on Tuesday.

The track features Salman and Rashmika dancing to a high-energy beat. The song, composed by Pritam and sung by Shaan, Dev Negi, and Antara Mitra, has a festive and vibrant feel.

Last month, Salman shared an intriguing teaser for his high-octane film. The one-minute and 21-second-long teaser introduced Salman's character, named Sanjay, who is affectionately called Sikandar by his grandmother. Salman showcased his full massy avatar in the teaser, packed with high-octane action sequences and punchy, 'paisa-vasool' dialogues.

"Kayde mein raho fayde mein rahoge" and "Insaaf nahi hisab karne aaya hun" are some of the one-liners that Salman delivered with his trademark swag.

The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, marking Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick.

Salman had also revealed a new poster for Sikandar, showing him deflecting an attack from a sharp object. Sikandar is set to release this Eid. Salman will also appear in Kick 2 in the coming months.

Also Read: 'Sikandar' OTT Details: Salman Khan's film digital rights sold – Full report inside

Latest Videos