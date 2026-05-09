In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru, traffic police have announced major diversions and route changes across key city roads including HAL Airport, Kanakapura Road, Old Airport Road and NICE Road.

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Bengaluru on Sunday, the city traffic police have issued a comprehensive advisory announcing multiple diversions and temporary restrictions across key arterial roads. The measures are aimed at ensuring the smooth movement of the Prime Minister’s convoy, public safety, and minimal disruption during high-security events.

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The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in the city to attend a programme at the Art of Living International Center on Kanakapura Road, associated with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Later in the day, he will also address BJP workers at HAL Airport. In light of these engagements, traffic movement across several parts of the city will be regulated during peak hours.

Roads Under Temporary Traffic and Parking Restrictions

The following stretches will be subject to temporary restrictions:

Old Airport Road to DGCA Office stretch

Road leading to HAL Airport Gate No. 30, from Umbrella Junction to Gate No. 30

Old Airport Road, from SD Road Junction to Trinity Junction

NICE Road will face restrictions between 10 am and 3 pm

Designated Parking Arrangements For Dignitaries and Senior Officials HAL Transport Department Parking (SD Road Junction) HAL Bus Yard Parking (Suranjan Das Road) For General Public Visvesvaraya College Grounds Entry permitted via Airport Exit Road Gate No. 2 before 8.30 am

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Designated Parking Arrangements

For Dignitaries And Senior Officials

HAL Transport Department Parking (SD Road Junction)

HAL Bus Yard Parking (Suranjan Das Road)

For General Public

Visvesvaraya College Grounds- Entry permitted via Airport Exit Road Gate No. 2 before 8:30 am

Alternate Routes for Commuters

To reduce congestion and ensure smoother travel, commuters are advised to use the following diversions:

Tumkur Road to Kanakapura Road

Via NICE Road: Take a right at CMTI Junction and proceed via Rajkumar Punyabhoomi Road

Within city movement: Take a left at CMTI Junction via Rajkumar Punyabhoomi Road

Magadi Road to Kanakapura Road

From Magadi Road, take a right at Sumanahalli Junction

Within city route: Take a left at Sumanahalli Junction

Mysore Road and Kengeri Routes

From Mysore Road (Kengeri), take a right at Nayandahalli Junction

From Mysore Road and Hosakerehalli Road, take either turn at Nayandahalli Junction and proceed via Outer Ring Road

NICE Road and Bannerghatta Side Diversions

From Sompura Clover Leaf Junction towards Kanakapura Main Road: Travel via Kengeri, Uttarahalli, Vasanthapura Cross, and Konanakunte Cross to reach Bannerghatta Road

From Kanakapura Main Road NICE Road Junction towards Sompura Clover Leaf Junction: Vehicles from Electronic City or Bannerghatta side should take a left at BDA Junction, proceed via Anjanapura 80 Feet Road, KSIT Junction, and then head towards Kengeri and Mysore Road

Kanakapura Road Junction Diversions

From Kanakapura Main Road A2B Junction:

Route 1

Take a right at Konanakunte Cross, proceed via Uttarahalli, Kengeri Mysore Road, Agara-Banjarapalya Road, Kaggalipura, and then Kanakapura Road

Route 2

Take a left at A2B Junction, proceed via Narayana Nagar Jodiraste and Anjanapura 80 Feet Road, then travel towards Kaggalipura via Bannerghatta Road

Public Advisory

Authorities have urged commuters to plan their travel in advance, avoid restricted zones during peak hours, and strictly follow police instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow across Bengaluru during the high-security visit.