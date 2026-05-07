BJP Karnataka is preparing a grand reception for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Bengaluru visit on May 10 following the party’s recent poll victories. Around 15,000 workers are expected to attend the felicitation event near HAL Airport.

Following the BJP’s massive electoral victories in West Bengal and Assam, the party’s Karnataka unit is preparing to accord Prime Minister Narendra Modi a grand welcome during his visit to Bengaluru on Sunday, May 10. The event is expected to draw thousands of party workers and leaders, with the BJP planning a large-scale felicitation programme near HAL Airport to celebrate the party’s recent political success.

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The BJP will felicitate Prime Minister Modi, who is scheduled to arrive from Delhi in the morning, at a specially arranged venue near the HAL Airport parking area. According to party leaders, around 15,000 BJP workers are expected to participate in the programme.

Sources said the Prime Minister’s Office has allocated around 30 minutes for the event, during which Modi is also expected to address party workers and supporters.

PM Visiting Bengaluru For Art Of Living Programme

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Bengaluru primarily to attend a programme at the Art of Living International Centre on Kanakapura Road. The BJP’s felicitation event has been organised to coincide with his visit to the city.

Party leaders believe the programme will provide an opportunity to celebrate the BJP’s recent electoral gains and energise party workers in Karnataka ahead of future political activities.

BJP Leaders Hold Preparatory Meeting

Ahead of the event, a preparatory meeting was held at the BJP office on Wednesday under the leadership of Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka.

Several senior BJP leaders and former ministers attended the meeting, including Aravind Limbavali, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, K Gopalaiah, SR Vishwanath, S Muniraju, CK Ramamurthy, and State General Secretary Nandish Reddy.

‘Credit For Victory Goes To PM Modi’s Leadership’: Ashoka

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, R Ashoka said the BJP’s strong performance in West Bengal and Assam reflected Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and public support for the party.

“The BJP has registered an unprecedented victory in West Bengal and Assam, and the credit goes to PM Narendra Modi’s leadership. Since he is coming to Bengaluru on May 10, we will felicitate him along with all our party workers in a special programme at the HAL Airport parking area. Around 15,000 people will attend, and the PM will address the gathering for half an hour,” he said.