Planning for New Year celebrations in Bengaluru? Here’s what you need to know

Bengaluru police set stringent measures for New Year celebrations, with enhanced security, collaborative guidelines, and operational details till 1 am. Citizens urged to report irregularities. 8,500 personnel deployed, safety provisions for women/children, MG Road metro closure, surveillance tools, crackdown on illegal activities, traffic regulations, and strict checkpoints are detailed.

As Bengaluru gears up to welcome the New Year, the city police have outlined stringent measures and guidelines for the upcoming celebrations. With a focus on safety and security, here's a breakdown of what's permitted and what's not during the festivities.

Enhanced security measures

To ensure a smooth and safe celebration, the capital police have laid out a comprehensive plan. With the deadline set till 1 am on December 31st, stringent checks will be in place across the city. Around 40 check posts, along with a specialized team at police station levels, are poised to identify and apprehend drunk drivers and individuals under the influence of drugs.



Collaborative guidelines

The guidelines for the New Year celebrations have been developed in consultation with various departments including the police, BBMP, Health, Excise, State Pollution Control Board, and BESCOM. These efforts, orchestrated under the Home Minister’s leadership, aim to prevent any untoward incidents during the festivities.

Operational Details

The government has extended permission for New Year celebrations till 1 am, exclusively within this time frame. The Police Commissioner’s office emphasized that any organized events should conclude within this allocated duration.

What can the citizens do?

The public has been urged to report any suspicious or illegal activities, including drug supply or any other irregularities, to the Police Control Room (Dial 112) or local police stations promptly.

Security deployment

Approximately 8,500 police personnel, including additional commissioners, joint commissioners, DCPs, ACPs, PIs, PSIs, ASIs, HCs, and constables, have been mobilized to oversee security. This contingent also includes armed forces and traffic department personnel, strategically stationed at key locations like MG Road, Brigade Road, major hotels, pubs, and clubs.

Safety for women and children

Special provisions have been made to ensure the safety of women and children during the celebrations. Dedicated safety sites managed by women police officers and police kiosks catering to child safety will be operational at 60 vital locations across the city.



MG Road metro station will be closed!

In response to last year's stampede at MG Road metro station post-celebrations, the station will remain closed from 11 pm to 2 am on December 31st. Alternative travel options have been arranged via Trinity Circle and Cubbon Park metro stations.

Drone cameras and Surveillance towers

To monitor crowd movements, observation booths have been installed in high-traffic areas. Additionally, CCTV cameras and drone surveillance will be employed by the police to ensure comprehensive monitoring.

Crackdown on illegal activities

Ahead of the celebrations, police have intensified efforts against narcotics networks. Raids and checks on suspected drug peddlers have resulted in arrests and seizures. Notably, in December alone, 56 peddlers, including 9 foreign nationals, were arrested, and significant drug hauls were confiscated.

What are the traffic rules and regulations?

To manage traffic flow, flyovers except for the Kempegowda airport flyover will be closed from 11 pm to 6 am. Similarly, vehicular traffic on Brigade Road will be restricted, allowing only pedestrian access.



Parking facilities

Parking restrictions will be in place on MG Road, Kasturi Ba, and Brigade Roads. Vehicles will have limited access to Brigade Road with one-way entry via Anil Kumble Circle and Mayo Hall Junction.

Strict checkpoints

Check posts across the city will scrutinize vehicles, focusing on drunk driving, reckless riding, and drug-related offences. Additionally, a specialized team in 17 traffic department stations will reinforce monitoring efforts.