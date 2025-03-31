(PHOTOS) Mrunal Thakur celebrates Gudi Padwa; shares pictures in happy yellow

Read Full Gallery

Mrunal Thakur recently celebrated Gudi Padwa, sharing stunning photos in a yellow salwar suit. She extended warm festive wishes, hoping for prosperity and happiness in the New Year

Mrunal Thakur shared stunning photos from her Gudi Padwa celebrations, dressed in a radiant yellow salwar suit.

The actor expressed her heartfelt wishes for the festival in Marathi, hoping for a prosperous and joyous New Year, and extended warm greetings on the occasion.

Recently, Mrunal was seen in the films The Family Star and Kalki 2898 AD in 2024. She looked graceful in the photos.

She has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects, including Son Of Sardaar 2, Pooja Meri Jaan, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Additionally, she will be seen in Tum Ho Toh and Dacoit: A Love Story, where she will be sharing the screen with Adivi Sesh. ALSO READ: 7 suits from Mrunal Thakur's Wardrobe for Eid 2025

