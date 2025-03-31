How to work smarter: Productivity tips from billionaires

Career
From Bill Gates to Jeff Bezos
Get these super-efficient tips from billionaires.
Bill Gates highlights the benefits of meditation. It can improve focus, reduce stress, and boost creativity.
Richard Branson believes in writing down ideas, tasks, and thoughts to stay organized and remember important details.
Prioritizing important tasks and avoiding time-wasting activities helps maintain focus on what truly matters.
Mark Cuban stresses the importance of reading regularly. He dedicates time daily to reading about various topics, from finance to technology.
Zhou Qunfei, the billionaire founder of Lens Technology, believes in persistence and preparation. She overcame multiple challenges by staying resilient and continuously learning.
He says “Most decisions should probably be made with somewhere around 70% of the information you wish you had. If you wait for 90%, in most cases, you're probably being slow.”
