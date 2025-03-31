Career

How to work smarter: Productivity tips from billionaires

From Bill Gates to Jeff Bezos

Want to boost your productivity?

Get these super-efficient tips from billionaires.

Bill Gates- Meditation

Bill Gates highlights the benefits of meditation. It can improve focus, reduce stress, and boost creativity. 

Richard Branson- Take notes

Richard Branson believes in writing down ideas, tasks, and thoughts to stay organized and remember important details. 

Warren Buffett- Learn when to say no

Prioritizing important tasks and avoiding time-wasting activities helps maintain focus on what truly matters.

Mark Cuban- Read books

Mark Cuban stresses the importance of reading regularly. He dedicates time daily to reading about various topics, from finance to technology.

Zhou Qunfei- Never give up and always be prepared

Zhou Qunfei, the billionaire founder of Lens Technology, believes in persistence and preparation. She overcame multiple challenges by staying resilient and continuously learning.

Jeff Bezos- Make quick decisions

He says “Most decisions should probably be made with somewhere around 70% of the information you wish you had. If you wait for 90%, in most cases, you're probably being slow.”

