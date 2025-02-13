UP SHOCKER! Class 11 student fails JEE exam, dies by suicide: 'Sorry Mummy, Papa... forgive me'

An 18-year-old student preparing for the JEE exam in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide after failing the exam. She left a suicide note apologizing to her parents.

UP SHOCKER! Class 11 student fails JEE, dies by suicide: 'Sorry Mummy, Papa... forgive me' shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 11:54 AM IST

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old student, preparing for the JEE exam, died by suicide on Wednesday after failing the exam. Aditi Mishra was studying at Momentum Coaching Center and residing at Satyadeep Girls Hostel. Before taking this drastic step, she wrote a suicide note addressed to her parents, stating, "Sorry mom and dad, please forgive me... I can't do this..."

Aditi was reportedly mentally distressed after the JEE exam results were announced on Wednesday. After talking to her family on the phone, she also asked her father to recharge her mobile. But late in the evening, when her roommate returned to the hostel, there was no response despite repeated knocks on the door.

When she looked inside through the window, she saw Aditi hanging from a noose made of a stole.

Also read: Man who saved Rishabh Pant battles for life after suicide attempt with girlfriend; she dies

The police, who arrived at the scene after being informed by the hostel warden, broke down the door and recovered the body, along with a suicide note.

In the note, Aditi wrote, "Sorry mom and dad, please forgive me... I couldn't do this... This was the end of our relationship... Don't cry... You gave me a lot of love. I couldn't fulfill your dreams... Take care of my younger sister, she will definitely fulfill your dreams. Your loving daughter - Aditi.

Aditi's parents were informed about the incident and arrived at the scene.

SP City Abhinav Tyagi said that the body has been sent for post-mortem, which will confirm the exact cause of death.

Also read: Chaos, panic as leopard storms Lucknow wedding, stuns guests; dramatic rescue follows (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
