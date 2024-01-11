Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Over 2 crore monthly commuters to Namma Metro boost revenue to Rs 55 crore!

    Bengaluru's Namma Metro has achieved a milestone with over 2 crore passengers monthly, generating ₹55 crore in revenue. Despite a two-month delay in realizing projected income post the completion of the purple line in October 2023, a significant 30% increase in daily average passengers to 6.88 lakh was noted compared to January 2023. December saw a historic high of 2.13 crore passengers, attributing the surge to festive season travel. BMRCL aims to achieve a daily average of 7 lakh passengers in January.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

    Bengaluru’s Namma Metro has hit a milestone with more than 2 crore passengers travelling on the metro rails each month, resulting in a revenue of ₹55 crore. The daily average number of passengers has seen a substantial 30% increase compared to January 2023, reaching an impressive 6.88 lakh.

    Despite the completion of the purple line in October 2023, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) faced a two-month delay in realizing the claimed revenue. The metro has not yet achieved the anticipated daily average of 7 lakh passengers. However, a surge in metro passengers was observed in December, attributed to the festive season of Christmas and New Year. December recorded a historic high, with 2,13,34,076 people utilizing the metro, surpassing the November figure of 1,99,21,460. The daily average for December stood at 6,88,196 passengers.

    Why are Bengaluru metro stations advocating for Platform Screen Doors (PSDs)?

    Senior BMRCL officials revealed that on December 31 alone, 6.26 lakh people travelled on the metro, generating revenue of ₹1.64 crore. It is anticipated that the daily average traffic will reach 7 lakh in the current month of January.

    Compared to January last year, which saw a monthly average of 5.30 lakh passengers, the metro now accommodates over 64 thousand additional daily commuters. Expectations were high for a surge of 75,000 to 1 lakh passengers after the extension and full traffic operation of the purple routes Baiyappanahalli-KRpura (2.1 km) and Kengeri-Challaghatta (2.05 km) in October. However, BMRCL officials cited a shortage of coaches as a hindrance to achieving this target.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 2:32 PM IST
