A Bengaluru traffic police officer was caught on video slapping a biker during a routine traffic check, sparking public outrage. The officer has been suspended, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Bengaluru: A video circulating widely on social media has ignited public outrage after it showed a Bengaluru traffic police officer slapping a motorcyclist during what appears to have been a routine traffic check. The footage, reportedly captured by a bystander, depicts the officer striking the biker in an unidentified location in the city. While the precise cause of the confrontation remains unclear, the incident has raised serious concerns about accountability, discipline, and the behaviour of law enforcement personnel entrusted with protecting citizens.

Police Confirm Suspension and Investigation

In response to the viral video, DCP South Traffic, Bengaluru, confirmed via X (formerly Twitter) that the officer involved has been suspended pending further investigation.

“Accountability and respect go hand-in-hand. Action has been taken against staff for misbehaviour,” the DCP stated.

Authorities emphasised that such conduct is entirely unacceptable and amounts to a clear misuse of power.

Concerns Over Police Conduct

The incident has sparked debate about the equal application of the law. Citizens and observers have questioned how someone tasked with enforcing the law could behave in such a violent and disrespectful manner.

“If an ordinary citizen had committed the same act, strict action would have been taken immediately,” one official remarked.

Experts argue that a strong example must be set to ensure that such behaviour is neither ignored nor repeated, highlighting the importance of transparent investigations and strict accountability within the police force.

Social Media Reactions

One user wrote: “What was the action taken? Was it quid pro quo? If not, why not? Few days of benching and the errant person will be back on street repeating this behaviour.”

Another user commented: “This is not ‘misbehaviour’, this is assault. Why not a criminal case against him? Or do different sets of laws apply to people who are supposed to protect the society?”

A third user added: “Nothing will happen, they will suspend him for a week and next week you will find him on another square doing the same hard work.”

Public Demands Transparency

The viral incident has underlined the public’s demand for accountability and transparency in law enforcement actions. Citizens are calling for clear communication on the progress of the investigation and assurance that officers will be held responsible for any abuse of authority.