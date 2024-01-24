Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Northern Karnataka farmer donates Rs.91,000 to Ayodhya Ram Mandir amid severe drought

    In a testament to unwavering faith and dedication, Sarna Kariappa, a farmer from Gomarsi village in Sindhanur, northern Karnataka, has illuminated the path of devotion by donating Rs. 91,000 to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir by selling his corn harvest. This contribution comes during a severe drought that has affected the region. The construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple has garnered support from millions of devotees across the country.
     

    Northern Karnataka farmer donates 91,000 to Ayodhya Ram Mandir amid severe drought
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

    While some have contributed financially, others, like Sarna Kariappa, have demonstrated their devotion by making personal sacrifices. In the face of a challenging drought in northern Karnataka, especially in Raichur, farmers have been grappling with difficulties. However, amidst adversity, Kariappa stands out for his selfless act of selling his corn harvest, a product of his hard work, to contribute to the noble cause of building the Ram temple.
    Also Read: Namma Metro reaches grand milestone: 100 crore commuters travel through metro so far

    Despite the dire circumstances, Kariappa's commitment to the construction of the temple shines through. Due to the lack of rainfall during the current season, his maize production fell from an expected 120 bags to only 80 bags. Undeterred, he decided to allocate 30 bags for his own expenses, demonstrating a practical and responsible approach, and sold the remaining 50 bags to raise funds.

    On Tuesday, Kariappa made a significant and heartwarming gesture by transferring ₹91,870 to the Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Trust through RTGS. This contribution is not just a monetary transaction; it is a symbol of devotion, sacrifice, and belief in the greater good.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BDA under scrutiny: Rising water levels in Kempegowda layout trigger alleged officials neglect vkp

    BDA under scrutiny: Rising water levels in Kempegowda layout trigger alleged officials neglect

    Namma Metro reaches grand milestone: 100 crore commuters travel through metro so far vkp

    Namma Metro reaches grand milestone: 100 crore commuters travel through metro so far

    Boy missing from Whitefield in Bengaluru found unharmed at Hyderabad vkp

    Boy missing from Whitefield in Bengaluru found unharmed at Hyderabad

    Bengaluru: 12 year old girl commits suicide by jumping from 29th floor at Begur vkp

    Bengaluru: 12 year old girl commits suicide by jumping from 29th floor at Begur

    Road rage Bengaluru: Man dragged by cab driver on car bonnet, takes fatal fall after car hits pole vkp

    Road rage Bengaluru: Man dragged by cab driver on car bonnet, takes fatal fall after car hits pole (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket India vs England: Rajat Patidar pips Pujara, Sarfaraz to replace unavailable Virat Kohli for first 2 Tests osf

    India vs England: Rajat Patidar pips Pujara, Sarfaraz to replace unavailable Virat Kohli for first 2 Tests

    BDA under scrutiny: Rising water levels in Kempegowda layout trigger alleged officials neglect vkp

    BDA under scrutiny: Rising water levels in Kempegowda layout trigger alleged officials neglect

    Kerala: Students, teachers of St Mary's School in Ernakulam invited to attend Republic Day Parade rkn

    Kerala: Students, teachers of St Mary's School in Ernakulam invited to attend Republic Day Parade

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Rajinikanth says, 'For me, this is spirituality not politics' RBA

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Rajinikanth says, 'For me, this is spirituality not politics'

    Tennis Rohan Bopanna makes history as oldest World No. 1 in Men's Doubles tennis at Australian Open 2024 osf

    Rohan Bopanna makes history as oldest World No. 1 in Men's Doubles tennis at Australian Open 2024

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon