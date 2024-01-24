Northern Karnataka farmer donates Rs.91,000 to Ayodhya Ram Mandir amid severe drought

In a testament to unwavering faith and dedication, Sarna Kariappa, a farmer from Gomarsi village in Sindhanur, northern Karnataka, has illuminated the path of devotion by donating Rs. 91,000 to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir by selling his corn harvest. This contribution comes during a severe drought that has affected the region. The construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple has garnered support from millions of devotees across the country.

While some have contributed financially, others, like Sarna Kariappa, have demonstrated their devotion by making personal sacrifices. In the face of a challenging drought in northern Karnataka, especially in Raichur, farmers have been grappling with difficulties. However, amidst adversity, Kariappa stands out for his selfless act of selling his corn harvest, a product of his hard work, to contribute to the noble cause of building the Ram temple.

Also Read: Namma Metro reaches grand milestone: 100 crore commuters travel through metro so far

Despite the dire circumstances, Kariappa's commitment to the construction of the temple shines through. Due to the lack of rainfall during the current season, his maize production fell from an expected 120 bags to only 80 bags. Undeterred, he decided to allocate 30 bags for his own expenses, demonstrating a practical and responsible approach, and sold the remaining 50 bags to raise funds.

On Tuesday, Kariappa made a significant and heartwarming gesture by transferring ₹91,870 to the Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Trust through RTGS. This contribution is not just a monetary transaction; it is a symbol of devotion, sacrifice, and belief in the greater good.