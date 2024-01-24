Namma Metro reaches grand milestone: 100 crore commuters travel through metro so far

Bengaluru Metro Corporation celebrates a significant achievement as Namma Metro surpasses 100 crore passengers served by December 2023. Since its launch in 2011, daily commuters have grown to 7 lakh, with January 2024 witnessing 1.40 crore passengers. Notably, 51% use smart cards, 31% tokens, and QR code users alone surged to 25.9 lakh in December 2023. The metro's remarkable growth is evident, with daily income reaching 1 crore 47 lakh 70 thousand in 2023-24.

The Bengaluru Metro Corporation proudly announces that Namma Metro has achieved the remarkable milestone of serving 100 crore passengers as of December last year. Since its commercial launch on October 20, 2011, the metro has been an integral part of Bengaluru's urban landscape, witnessing a steady increase in commuters.

At present, an impressive average of 7 lakh passengers embark on their daily journeys, showcasing the growing reliance on the metro as a preferred mode of transportation in the city. The Metro Corporation reports that over 1.40 crore passengers have availed themselves of the metro services in January alone.



During December 2023, a total of 1.73 crore passengers travelled on the metro, with the highest single-day ridership recorded on December 13, where 7.48 lakh passengers commuted. Notably, 51 per cent of these passengers are smart card users, 31 per cent opt for tokens, and 14 per cent utilise QR code tickets. The QR ticket users alone surpassed 25.9 lakh in December 2023, a significant increase from 5.11 lakh in January 2023.

Reflecting on the journey through the years, the metro's growth trajectory has been phenomenal. In the inaugural year of 2011-12, the average daily income was 3 lakh 80 thousand, serving 33,150 commuters daily. Fast forward to the current fiscal year of 2023-24, where the metro's average daily income has reached an impressive 1 crore 47 lakh 70 thousand, catering to a staggering 6,10,741 daily travellers.