    'None of my family members are contesting Channapatna by-election': K’taka DCM DK Shivakumar

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confirmed that no family members will contest the Channapatna by-election, despite speculation about his candidacy. He emphasized strengthening the party's presence and participated in temple visits, offering prayers for prosperity and acknowledging the community's happiness from recent good rainfall and crops.

    None of my family members are contesting Channapatna by election says DCM DK Shivakumar vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 10:44 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

    Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addressed reporters on Sunday, clarifying that no members of his family will contest in the upcoming by-election for the Channapatna constituency. Despite speculation surrounding his candidacy, Shivakumar asserted, "Because my name is doing the rounds in the constituency, I am the candidate."

    Reflecting on previous elections, he mentioned his narrow defeat in the Lok Sabha elections for the Bengaluru rural constituency, along with the backlash faced during the assembly elections. Shivakumar emphasized the importance of strengthening the party's presence in Channapatna, expressing confidence that voters will recognize and support their efforts. "We believe the people will appreciate our work," he said.

    Rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru south district: DyCM DK Shivakumar and team submit petition to CM Siddaramaiah

    Shivakumar further stated, "Let anyone from the JDS party stand for election; that is up to them. I won’t comment on it." He highlighted that the elections in Channapatna would not focus on individual candidates but would be conducted based on party ideology.

    'Channapatna to be merged with Bengaluru': Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    In addition to his political activities, Shivakumar visited several temples in Madikeri, where he participated in special poojas. He offered prayers to Mother Kaveri Mathe, wishing prosperity for all. The Deputy Chief Minister remarked on the preservation and development of art, culture, and heritage in the country, particularly during the Dussehra festival. He noted the recent good rainfall and bumper crops, bringing joy to the community.

    Shivakumar visited notable temples in the area, including Kundurumotte Sri Chauti Mariamma, Dandina Mariamma, Kote Mariamma, Kanchi Kamakshi, Sri Kote Ganapati, Pete Sri Rama Mandir, Sri Kodandarama Temple, Sri Muttappa Temple, Karavale Bhagwati Temple, Sri Chaudeshwari Temple, Vijaya Vinayak, and Dechuru Sri Rama Mandir, among others.

