    Rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru south district: DyCM DK Shivakumar and team submit petition to CM Siddaramaiah

    Bengaluru leaders, led by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, petitioned CM Siddaramaiah to rename Ramanagara District as Bengaluru South District, designating Ramanagara as the headquarters. They seek to extend Bengaluru's prestige to the taluks of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Kanakapura, and Harohalli, reflecting growing local sentiment for the change.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

    Several district leaders from Bengaluru, including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, have submitted a petition to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The petition requests the renaming of Ramanagara District, which includes the taluks of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Kanakapura, and Harohalli, to Bengaluru South District. They also propose that Ramanagara be declared the district headquarters.

    Previously, the taluks of Doddaballapur, Nelamangala, Yelahanka, Devanahalli, Anekal, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru East, Hoskote, Ramanagara, Magadi, Kanakapura, and Channapatna were part of the larger Bengaluru district. In 1986, a restructuring led to Doddaballapur, Nelamangala, Devanahalli, Hoskote, Channapatna, Ramanagara, Magadi, and Kanakapura taluks being grouped and declared as Bengaluru Rural District.

    Bengaluru’s new airport likely to be constructed near Ramanagara

    Further changes occurred in 2007 when Doddaballapur was designated as part of Bengaluru Rural District along with Hoskote, Nelamangala, and Devanahalli. Concurrently, the taluks of Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna, and Ramanagara were reorganized to form Ramanagara district, with Ramanagara being named the district headquarters.

    Now, there is a growing sentiment among residents and leaders that the international recognition, prestige, and status associated with Bengaluru should extend to the taluks of Ramanagara, Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna, and Harohalli. To this end, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, along with other Bengaluru city district leaders, has formally requested the renaming of Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South District and the designation of Ramanagara as its district headquarters.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
