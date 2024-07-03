'Channapatna to be merged with Bengaluru': Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar addressed developmental issues in Channapatna, stressing infrastructure upgrades and housing for the underprivileged. He discussed Channapatna's potential merger into Bengaluru district and addressed safety concerns over proposed trail blasts. Shivakumar also addressed political protests and corruption allegations.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, addressed pressing developmental concerns in Channapatna. Highlighting several issues plaguing the area, he emphasized the need for comprehensive infrastructure improvements. Key among his concerns was the lack of allocated sites and housing for the underprivileged, alongside inadequate road conditions.

Shivakumar pointed out deficiencies in civic infrastructure, noting the substandard state of municipal and taluk office buildings in Channapatna. He underscored the necessity for these facilities to be upgraded to better serve the growing population.



Discussing the potential merger of Channapatna into Bengaluru, Shivakumar indicated that a decision on the matter was imminent, with an announcement expected within the next two days. He elaborated that Channapatna, along with Ramanagara, Magadi, and Kanakapura, would form part of a consolidated administrative division within the Bengaluru district.

Responding to recent political manoeuvres, Shivakumar addressed protests by BJP leaders, asserting that during their tenure, scandalous incidents had occurred, contrasting it with his administration's record. Regarding safety concerns over proposed trail blasts in the KRS region, Shivakumar reassured the public that stringent safety protocols would be observed to mitigate risks, emphasizing the technical precautions being implemented.

Responding to allegations of impropriety involving MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) and the CM's wife, Shivakumar expressed surprise and defended the allocation of an incentive site, arguing that it was done without the controversial denotification process.



Concluding his remarks, Shivakumar pledged strict action against corruption and misconduct, affirming the state government's commitment to transparency and accountability.

The Deputy CM also welcomed the public consultation initiative led by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Mandya, highlighting the importance of engaging with citizens to address their concerns effectively.

