Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Channapatna to be merged with Bengaluru': Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Deputy CM DK Shivakumar addressed developmental issues in Channapatna, stressing infrastructure upgrades and housing for the underprivileged. He discussed Channapatna's potential merger into Bengaluru district and addressed safety concerns over proposed trail blasts. Shivakumar also addressed political protests and corruption allegations.

    Channapatna to be merged with Bengaluru Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

    Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, addressed pressing developmental concerns in Channapatna. Highlighting several issues plaguing the area, he emphasized the need for comprehensive infrastructure improvements. Key among his concerns was the lack of allocated sites and housing for the underprivileged, alongside inadequate road conditions.

    Shivakumar pointed out deficiencies in civic infrastructure, noting the substandard state of municipal and taluk office buildings in Channapatna. He underscored the necessity for these facilities to be upgraded to better serve the growing population.

    Karnataka to introduce online booking for all trekking spots after July 3rd week, announces forest minister

    Discussing the potential merger of Channapatna into Bengaluru, Shivakumar indicated that a decision on the matter was imminent, with an announcement expected within the next two days. He elaborated that Channapatna, along with Ramanagara, Magadi, and Kanakapura, would form part of a consolidated administrative division within the Bengaluru district.

    Responding to recent political manoeuvres, Shivakumar addressed protests by BJP leaders, asserting that during their tenure, scandalous incidents had occurred, contrasting it with his administration's record. Regarding safety concerns over proposed trail blasts in the KRS region, Shivakumar reassured the public that stringent safety protocols would be observed to mitigate risks, emphasizing the technical precautions being implemented.

    Responding to allegations of impropriety involving MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) and the CM's wife, Shivakumar expressed surprise and defended the allocation of an incentive site, arguing that it was done without the controversial denotification process.

    Karnataka: BRTS bus accused of reckless driving as collision kills pedestrian near Gurudatt Bhavan in Hubballi

    Concluding his remarks, Shivakumar pledged strict action against corruption and misconduct, affirming the state government's commitment to transparency and accountability.

    The Deputy CM also welcomed the public consultation initiative led by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Mandya, highlighting the importance of engaging with citizens to address their concerns effectively.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 5:13 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka BRTS bus accused of reckless driving as collision kills pedestrian near Gurudatta Bhavan in Hubballi vkp

    Karnataka: BRTS bus accused of reckless driving as collision kills pedestrian near Gurudatt Bhavan in Hubballi

    Karnataka to introduce online booking for all trekking spots after July third week announces forest minister vkp

    Karnataka to introduce online booking for all trekking spots after July 3rd week, announces forest minister

    Delhi Karnataka Bhavan employee self death Bengaluru Hosahalli depression vkp

    35-year-old employee of Delhi’s Karnataka Bhavan commits suicide in Bengaluru’s Hosahalli due to depression

    Bengaluru Gold s gym receptionist allegedly commits self death at Dasarahalli UDR registered vkp

    Bengaluru: Gold’s gym receptionist allegedly commits suicide at Dasarahalli, UDR registered

    Bengaluru: Lovers commit self death by jumping into lake near NICE Road allegedly due to parental disapproval vkp

    Bengaluru: Lovers commit suicide by jumping into lake near NICE road allegedly due to parental disapproval

    Recent Stories

    Anant Radhika wedding: Menu to serve Chaat from Kashi Chaat Bhandaar ATG

    Anant, Radhika wedding: Menu to serve Chaat from Kashi Chaat Bhandaar

    Hathras stampede updates: Official says Bhole Baba's personal security pushed people, crowd panicked AJR

    Hathras stampede updates: Official says Bhole Baba's personal security pushed people, crowd panicked

    Fawad Khan back to Bollywood after 8 years? To star alongside Vaani Kapoor? Details here RKK

    Fawad Khan back to Bollywood after 8 years? To star alongside Vaani Kapoor? Details here

    Champions Trophy 2025 draft: India vs Pakistan blockbuster on March 1 in Lahore, BCCI yet to give consent snt

    Champions Trophy 2025 draft: India vs Pakistan blockbuster on March 1 in Lahore, BCCI yet to give consent

    Driver killed, 20 injured as tourist bus rams into pillar in Turkiye's Antalya; CCTV footage surfaces (WATCH) snt

    Driver killed, 20 injured as tourist bus rams into pillar in Turkiye's Antalya; CCTV footage surfaces (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon