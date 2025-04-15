A Karnataka court on Tuesday ordered Lokayukta police to continue investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

The court deferred its order on a petition filed by the (ED), which challenged the Lokayukta police's 'B' Report that gave a clean chit to Karnataka chief minister in the controversial MUDA Case.

The court stated that it would wait for the Lokayukta police to submit their final report. The court will await further action from the Lokayukta before proceeding with any ruling on the ED's challenge.

The ED had strongly objected to the Lokayukta's closure of the case and argued that the police had failed to consider key evidence shared by the central agency.

It also sought the court's permission to submit 27 supporting documents, saying the findings of the Lokayukta police did not account for material facts relevant to the investigation.

The case stems from the alleged irregular allotment of 14 residential plots in Mysuru's Vijayanagara area to CM Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathy, by MUDA in 2021.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating whether this transaction constitutes an instance of money laundering. The agency is also probing the acquisition of 3.16 acre of land in Kesare village, which was reportedly owned by Parvathy and later acquired by MUDA.