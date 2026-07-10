A one-year-old girl allegedly died after failing to receive timely treatment at a Government Primary Health Centre in Haveri district. Her family claimed no doctor was available and staged a protest outside the hospital, demanding action. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

A tragic incident in Karnataka's Haveri district has sparked outrage after a one-year-old girl allegedly died due to the absence of a doctor at a government hospital. The incident occurred at the Government Primary Health Centre in Havanur village, where the child's family claimed they were unable to obtain immediate medical treatment during a medical emergency. Following the girl's death, her grieving parents and relatives staged a protest outside the hospital, alleging negligence and demanding action against those responsible.

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The deceased has been identified as Bhavani Mahesh Killikyatar (1).

What Happened?

According to the family, Bhavani was playing at home when she suddenly fainted and lost consciousness. Alarmed by her condition, her parents immediately rushed her to the Government Primary Health Centre in Havanur village, hoping she would receive emergency medical treatment.

No Doctor Allegedly Available at Hospital

The family alleged that when they reached the hospital, no doctor was on duty to attend to the child.

With no immediate medical assistance available, the parents decided to take Bhavani to a hospital in the neighbouring town of Guttal for treatment. However, the child reportedly died on the way.

The family alleged that Bhavani's life could have been saved had she received timely treatment at the Havanur Government Primary Health Centre.

Family Stages Protest Outside Hospital

Holding the hospital authorities responsible for the alleged lapse, the child's parents, relatives and villagers staged a protest outside the Government Primary Health Centre.

The protesters placed the child's body in front of the hospital and raised slogans against the Health Department and hospital authorities, alleging negligence in providing emergency medical care.

They also expressed concern over the shortage of doctors in rural government hospitals, claiming that such lapses put the lives of poor patients at risk.

Health Officer Visits Protest Site

Following the protest, Haveri Taluk Health Officer Dr Prabhakar Kundur visited the hospital and attempted to pacify the agitating family members and local residents. However, the protesters demanded strict action against those allegedly responsible for the incident.

Police Register Case

A case has been registered at the Guttal Police Station in connection with the incident.

Police officials visited the hospital and have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

The exact cause of death, as well as the family's allegations regarding the absence of medical staff, will be examined as part of the investigation.