No doors in THIS Karnataka girls' hostel toilets, head teacher suspended

Concerns over inadequate facilities at a girls-only residential school in North Karnataka's Koppal have led to an administrative action. According to a report in Times of India (TOI) many students complained about the condition of the hostel restrooms, including the absence of doors and hygiene issues.

H. Anjinappa, assistant coordinator of the Samagra Shikshana department, conducted an inspection at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Betageri, Koppal taluk, on January 16.

Based on his observations, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Srishail Biradar recommended the suspension of the school's head teacher, Kasturi Badiger, on January 20, citing concerns over safety measures and grant utilization. The order is yet to be enforced.

The TOI report further quoted DDPI Biradar saying that Kasturi Badiger serves as the head teacher at Government Model Higher Primary School in Betageri and also as the nodal officer for the Vidyalaya hostel. During an inspection, it was observed that the hostel's toilets and bathrooms lacked doors, and concerns were raised about students' well-being due to mosquito exposure, as the windows had no protective nets.

The DDPI noted that documentation related to hostel grants from the state office was not readily available, with the head teacher stating that the records were with the block education office.

Additionally, there were discrepancies in the distribution of government-supplied items such as coconut oil, notebooks, and tracksuits for the hostel students. The inspection report by H. Anjinappa highlighted that the children were using untreated tubewell water, including for cooking purposes.

Citing lapses in utilizing government funds for student welfare and non-compliance with the Karnataka Civil Services Conduct Rules, 2021, the DDPI issued a suspension order against the head teacher, though it has yet to be enforced.

