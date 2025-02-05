PM Modi takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Maha Kumbh, performs Ganga Puja (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and took a holy dip at the Sangam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and took a holy dip at the Sangam. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied the prime minister.

PM Modi also offered puja at Triveni Sangam - the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. After reaching Prayagraj, the Prime Minister took a boat tour in the Yamuna River with UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

PM Modi is expected to return to Arail Ghat by boat at 11:45 am and return to Prayagraj Airport. PM Modi will depart the city at 12:30 am by an Indian Air Force aircraft.

Maha Kumbh 2025 which commenced on January 13, is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Maha Kumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

Many politicians including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have visited the grand festival. People worldwide such as Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell Jobs, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, and Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson have also visited Maha Kumbh.

