Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No betrayal of SC/ST, our guarantees benefit them too: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stoutly denied diverting funds meant for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribe schemes to the Congress party's five guarantees. "A disinformation campaign has been launched against my government on this issue. Let me assert that there has been no diversion of SC/ST funds," the chief minister said. 
     

    No betrayal of SC/ST, our guarantees benefit them too: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    It may be recalled that the BJP has been criticizing the Siddaramaiah government for betraying the interests of SC/STs by diverting the funds to five guarantee schemes. 

    According to the chief minister, only a portion of funds -- Rs 11,144 crore out of the total Rs 34,294 crores -- meant for SC/ST has been given to the guarantee scheme. 

    "In fact, these five guarantee schemes are benefitting SC/ST communities also. So, there is no question of betrayal at all," Siddaramaiah said. 

    Explaining the break-up of the allocation of funds, Siddaramaiah said Rs 5075 crore has been allocated to the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Rs 2779.97 crore for the Anna Bhagya scheme, Rs 812 crore for the Gruha Jyothi scheme and Rs 67.50 crore for the Shakti Yojana. He reiterated that these schemes are beneficial to SC/ST communities as well. 
    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's two-part biopic shoot to hit the floor in August

    The chief minister justified his government's decision to allocate funds to the schemes by saying that between 2019 and 2023, funds were diverted to other departments such as skill development, energy, transport and women and child development.

    "In fact, there is a provision to allocate funds under SCP and TSP to the respective departments," Siddaramaiah explained. Against this backdrop, the departments in question have experienced a reduction in grant allocation. Furthermore, it has been explicitly stated that the current budget is directed towards programmes that prioritise benefiting recipients.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 1:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Lalbagh flower show starts today; check ticket booking, parking vkp

    Bengaluru: Lalbagh flower show starts today; check ticket booking, parking

    Karnataka: Trekking banned for now at Ettina Bhuja in Chikkamagaluru vkp

    Karnataka: Trekking banned for now at Ettina Bhuja in Chikkamagaluru

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide after killing his wife, two daughters vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide after killing his wife, two daughters

    Bengaluru: Gang that robbed food delivery boys busted; 3 held, 25 phones recovered vkp

    Bengaluru: Gang that robbed food delivery boys busted; 3 held, 25 phones recovered

    AI speed detectors on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway break down within 5 days of installation vkp

    AI speed detectors on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway break down within 5 days of installation

    Recent Stories

    7 ways to get rid of back pain RBA EAI

    7 ways to get rid of back pain

    Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress flaunts hourglass figure in BLACK plunging neckline Bra; see sexy pictures vma

    Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress flaunts hourglass figure in BLACK plunging neckline Bra; see sexy pictures

    Modi surname remark case: Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction AJR

    BREAKING: Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in Modi surname remark case

    Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Prabhu exude charm in the title song of 'Kushi', WATCH BTS video MSW

    Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Prabhu exude charm in the title song of 'Kushi', WATCH BTS video

    WhatsApp may soon add email verification feature to protect accounts from hackers gcw

    WhatsApp may soon add email verification feature to protect accounts from hackers

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon