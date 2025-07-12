NIA's probe reveals psychiatrist Dr. Nagaraj supplied over 250 phones to terrorists in prison using his aide Pavitra. Around ₹70 lakh was traced in her account. The accused also received funds allegedly on instructions from T Naseer.

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its interrogation of three individuals arrested for allegedly aiding terrorists inside a central prison in Karnataka.

Investigations have revealed that Dr Nagaraj, a psychiatrist, supplied mobile phones not only to terror suspects but also to high-profile inmates in exchange for money. Under the guise of providing medical treatment, Nagaraj contacted the accused and provided them with keypad and Android phones for a fee. At times, he charged inmates based on the duration of calls made to their family members.

It is suspected that Dr Nagaraj smuggled over 250 mobile phones into the prison.

Assistant used to smuggle phones into prison

Further investigation revealed that Dr Nagaraj used his assistant, Pavitra, to deliver mobile phones to terror suspects and other inmates. The NIA is currently preparing to obtain Internet Protocol (IP) details of the accused to identify whom they contacted and what was discussed on the smuggled devices.

Money trail uncovered in accused's bank accounts

Lakhs of rupees have reportedly been transferred into the bank accounts of the three arrested individuals. The NIA has examined the financial records of Dr Nagaraj, ASI Chand Pasha, and Nafisa Fatima (mother of a terror suspect) and found multiple transactions involving significant sums.

Investigators have found evidence of the accused receiving money online, in cash, and as gifts, allegedly at the behest of terror suspect T Naseer.

Funds traced to multiple accounts, origin under probe

ASI Chand Pasha not only received money in his account but also made deposits into his son's bank account. Shockingly, around ₹70 lakh was found in the account of Pavitra, Dr Nagaraj’s assistant.

The NIA has launched a detailed investigation to trace the origins of these funds. Authorities are examining transactions to identify senders, recipients, and possible foreign funding links. There is growing suspicion that the money may have come from both domestic and international sources.