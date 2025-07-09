An NIA probe has uncovered a shocking case in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Jail, where a prison doctor allegedly smuggled phones to over 100 inmates, including terrorists, enabling a major terror plot from behind bars.

Bengaluru: A stunning revelation has surfaced from Bengaluru’s high-security Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, sparking serious concerns over its internal security. An NIA investigation has uncovered that a prison doctor, Dr Nagaraj, was allegedly supplying mobile phones to hundreds of inmates, including terrorists.

Mobile mafia behind the doctor’s mask

Dr Nagaraj, who provided medical services inside the prison, allegedly smuggled mobile phones into the jail with the help of his assistant, Pavitra. Using a scooter, they transported the devices and sold phones worth ₹10,000 for ₹50,000 each. Investigations reveal that these phones reached not just petty criminals but also suspected terrorists, drug traffickers, and other high-profile inmates.

Terror link unfolds with arrest of Salman

The chain of events leading to this discovery began with raids conducted by the CCB in Sultan Palya and Bhadrappa Layout. The NIA arrested absconding terrorist Salman three months ago, uncovering a web of criminal activity connected to the jail. ASI Chan Pasha was also found complicit, allegedly assisting Salman’s escape. More alarmingly, information surfaced about terrorist T. Naseer and his gang operating from inside the prison.

Direct support to terror networks from within?

Dr Nagaraj is under a high-level probe for allegedly supplying mobile phones to over 100 inmates. His misuse of medical access to run a phone smuggling racket inside a high-security jail has triggered demands for strict action. Investigators fear his actions enabled the planning of terror activities from within prison walls.

High-security jail, grave security lapse

Parappana Agrahara houses some of the most dangerous terrorists and criminals. Despite this, the doctor’s illicit activities have revealed a gaping hole in the jail’s security protocols. The breach has raised alarms over the safety and integrity of sensitive incarceration facilities in Karnataka.

Naseer brainwashed inmates while behind bars

The investigation also revealed that terrorist Naseer played a key role in radicalising inmates. A mastermind behind several high-profile terror attacks, including the 2008 serial blasts, the Mangaluru cooker bomb, and the Shivamogga terror case, Naseer allegedly indoctrinated young prisoners and prepared them for future terror missions.

Plot to strike Bengaluru using smuggled mobiles

Using mobile phones supplied by Dr Nagaraj, Naseer built a six-member sleeper cell from inside prison. The recruits, Junaid, Mohammad Harshad Khan, Suhail, Faisal, Zahid Tabrez, and Mudasir, were all released in 2023. Shortly after, they were caught with pistols, grenades, and explosives in RT Nagar and Hebbal. CCB arrested five of them before the NIA took over the case.

NIA’s ongoing crackdown on terror ring

The NIA's continued investigation has uncovered that the terror module planned attacks across districts in Karnataka. A series of raids led to the arrest of three more individuals and the seizure of cash, walkie-talkies, and other materials. The prime accused, Junaid, remains absconding. The NIA remains focused on dismantling the wider network tied to Naseer and Dr Nagaraj’s actions.

Mother of missing suspected terrorist Junaid, Anisha Fatima: