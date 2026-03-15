In a shocking incident in Bengaluru's HSR Layout, a newborn baby girl was found abandoned on the roadside, likely because she was a girl. Locals alerted the police, who rescued the infant. She is now safe and healthy in a hospital, while a search is on for her parents.

Bengaluru: In a truly heartbreaking incident, a newborn baby girl was abandoned on a roadside in Bengaluru. Police believe the parents left her there simply because she was a girl. This happened within the HSR Layout police station limits.

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The baby was found near a school in HSR Layout's 5th Sector, which left local residents in shock. They immediately dialled the emergency number 112 to inform the police.

Newborn baby rescued

HSR Layout police rushed to the spot as soon as they got the call. They rescued the baby and took her straight to a hospital. She is now receiving care at the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Bengaluru. Doctors have confirmed that the baby is healthy and has no serious health problems.

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Search for parents is on

The police have filed a case and are now searching for the parents who left the baby. They are checking CCTV footage from the area to figure out who abandoned the child and why.

This incident has once again highlighted the sad reality of gender bias that still exists in our society. People in the area are extremely angry and have condemned this inhuman act.

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