New Year 2026 began on a spiritual note as devotees across Karnataka thronged temples to seek blessings. Major footfall was reported at Chamundi Hill, Mantralayam, Hampi, Mangaluru and several prominent temples in Bengaluru.

After ushering in the New Year with midnight celebrations on Wednesday, devotees across Karnataka began the first morning of the year by visiting temples and sacred sites to seek blessings for peace, prosperity and happiness. From hill shrines to riverbanks, places of worship witnessed massive footfall, with large crowds reported at Mysuru’s Chamundi Hill, Mangaluru’s Kadri Manjunath Temple, Hampi’s Virupaksheshwara Temple, and the renowned Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam.

Large Number of Devotees Visit City Temples

On Thursday, the first day of the New Year, thousands of devotees offered prayers at prominent temples in Bengaluru, including the ISKCON Temple, Kadu Malleshwara Temple, Kote Venkataramana Temple and Someshwara Temple.

Actor Sudeep visited Chamundi Hill on Wednesday night and sought the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari. Actor Darshan’s wife, Vijayalakshmi, visited the hill on Thursday morning along with actors Dhanveer and Chikkanna.

Holy Dip in Tungabhadra at Hampi

In Hampi, often referred to as the Kashi of the South in the newly formed Hosapete district, devotees marked the New Year by taking a holy dip in the Tungabhadra River. They later offered prayers at several temples, including Pampa Virupaksheshwara, Anjaneya, Kodanda Ramaswamy, Matanga Parvata and the Sasivekalu Ganesha Temple.

Meanwhile, large crowds were also seen at the Nimishamba Temple in Srirangapatna in Mandya district.

Heavy Footfall at Coastal and Malnad Shrines

A huge rush of devotees was witnessed at the Kadri Manjunath Temple in Mangaluru from early Thursday morning. Many devotees took a holy dip in the temple pond, while some performed Kalasha Snana before standing in long queues for darshan. Similarly, a large number of devotees visited Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala to offer prayers.

Mantralayam Sees Massive New Year Rush

As Thursday, considered the day of Sri Guru Rayaru, coincided with the first day of the New Year, an exceptionally large crowd gathered at the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam. Devotees from various parts of the country thronged the mutt and felt blessed after having darshan of Rayaru.

Devotees Pay Homage in Vijayapura

Devotees also visited the Jnana Yogashrama in Vijayapura district, where they paid homage to the portrait of Siddheshwar Sri, marking the New Year with prayers and spiritual reflection.