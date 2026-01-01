UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent New Year 2026 greetings to leaders worldwide, wishing them health and prosperity for their nations.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the leaders and prime ministers of various countries. (ANI/WAM)