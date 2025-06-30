Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stressed that Randeep Surjewala had come to strengthen the party organisation.

Bengaluru: Amid Congress MP Randeep Surjewala's visit to Karnataka and speculations of a change in the state Congress unit, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that changing the Chief Minister is in the hands of the party high command. "It is in the hands of the party high command. No one can say what is going on in the high command. It is left to the high command, and they have the right to take further action, but no one should create problems unnecessarily."



On Surjewala's visit, the Congress President said, “Surjewala has come to the state. He will ask what's going on and gather information about what has happened. Based on that, we'll see what needs to be done next.” Earlier on Monday, addressing Randeep Surjewala's visit, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stressed that he has come to strengthen the party organisation.



"He is coming to the state to strengthen the organisation. He will do his job", Karnataka CM said. "Our government will last for five years like a rock. We will come together," CM Siddaramaiah said.Earlier, while addressing the issue, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that he was unaware of the reason behind Randeep Surjewala's visit and mentioned that he may discuss the party organisation ahead of the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections.



Parameshwara stressed that the intervention in the state party affairs is the "job" of the Congress party high command, and it is normal that they speak to leaders if minor differences between leaders arise. "I don't know for what purpose Surjewala has been called. He might speak about party organisation. Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections are coming up, so he might discuss that. Sometimes the high command intervenes -- that's their job. It's natural for the high command to speak when minor differences arise", G Parameshwara told reporters.



The Karnataka Home Minister said that he has sought time from Randeep Surjewala and stated that the purpose of his meeting is "personal"."I have requested time to meet Surjewala, and he has said he will come. My meeting is a personal matter", he said. Randeep Surjewala is visiting Karnataka a day after state minister KN Rajanna's statement hinting at some possible political development in the state in September this year.