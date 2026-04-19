A Mysuru woman risked her life to save her mother-in-law from a leopard hiding under a cot. Her bravery has earned praise and a recommendation for the Kittur Rani Chennamma Bravery Award.

Mysuru: A daughter-in-law from Mysuru's Siddhartha Nagar is being hailed as a hero. Sujatha didn't think twice before rushing in to save her elderly mother-in-law after discovering a leopard was hiding under a cot in their house.

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Now, Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has praised Sujatha's incredible courage.

The minister said that while the incident was shocking, it was also a testament to a woman's amazing courage and the sacred bond between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. "The moment Sujatha realised a leopard was under the cot, she risked her own life, ran into the room, hugged her aged mother-in-law, and brought her out safely. Her bravery is truly thrilling," the minister described.

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Bravery Award

"Sujatha has become a role model for the entire state, wiping away old stereotypes about the mother-in-law-daughter-in-law relationship. To honour her exceptional bravery and courage, I have already instructed my department to consider her name for next year's Kittur Rani Chennamma Bravery Award," she announced.

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