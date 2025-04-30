Mysuru-based tech entrepreneur Harsha Kikkeri allegedly killed his wife and son in the US before dying by suicide. Their younger son survived. The motive remains unknown as investigations continue.

Bengaluru: A Mysuru-based entrepreneur killed his wife and son in the US before taking his own life. The couple’s 7-year-old younger son miraculously survived, as he was outside the house during the incident.

Harsha Kikkeri, also known as Harshavardhan (57), CEO of 'Holoworld', based in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, Mysore, committed the tragic act on Thursday night (US time), shooting his wife Shwetha and one of their sons. He then turned the gun on himself.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), the incident occurred in a townhome in Newcastle, Washington. Police were called to the 7000 block of 129th Avenue Southeast after a 911 call. First responders found three deceased individuals inside the home.

After securing the crime scene, police confirmed there was no ongoing threat to public safety. While law enforcement agencies confirmed an "open and active" investigation, the manner of death has not yet been officially disclosed. Media at the scene reported seeing a child being escorted from the home and consoled by investigators. The King County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released the identities of the children. Investigations are underway, and the exact cause behind the tragedy remains unknown. Police have not issued any official statements.

A Successful Entrepreneur

Hailing from Kikkeri village in K.R. Pete taluk, Mandya district, Harsha graduated in engineering from Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) in Mysuru. He later worked at Microsoft in the United States, notably contributing to robotics development.

After returning to India in 2017, Harsha and his wife Shwetha founded a robotics startup called 'Holoworld' in Mysuru. In 2018, the company developed the 'Holosuit', the world’s first affordable, lightweight, bi-directional, wireless full-body motion capture suit, catering to industries like sports, healthcare, education, entertainment, and skill development.

Shwetha served as the president of the company, while Harsha was the CEO. The company's products gained international demand and were exported to countries including the US, UK, and Israel. Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh served as the brand ambassador for Holoworld.

Harsha had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss deploying robots in sensitive border areas, envisioning them as 24x7, all-weather operational soldiers. As a member of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Harsha delivered lectures on robotics at entrepreneurship conferences in Mysuru. Despite his success in the entrepreneurial world, the reasons behind his actions remain unknown and are being investigated by authorities.

Neighbours described the family as friendly but reserved. "I only knew them casually," said Alex Gumina, president of the homeowners association.

"We would exchange greetings, and I would often see his wife taking her kids to school. She was very nice." Another neighbour added, "They were always cheerful to talk to. Their younger son was very loveable. He would run to hug me. We haven’t heard of any such incident in this neighbourhood. What happened is heartbreaking and beyond words."

Holoworld’s corporate headquarters, specifically its division 'HoloEducation', was located at #970, Ganapathi Temple Road, opposite Nirmithi Kendra, Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, Mysuru. After establishing the company, the couple later returned to the US.

"After 2019, the COVID pandemic hit, and in 2022, the 'HoloEducation' setup was shut down. Since then, I haven’t heard from them, and the premises have remained vacant. I don’t have any of their contacts, and I only learnt about the tragedy yesterday," said the building owner.

The incident has shocked the business community. Many entrepreneurs, including Bhaskar Kalale, President of EqualizerRCM – India, and President of TiE Mysore Chapter, have expressed their condolences.