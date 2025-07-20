Three nursing students from Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences drowned in the Cauvery river backwaters near Meenakshipura, Mysuru, on Sunday. They were swept away by strong currents while swimming. An investigation is underway.

Mandya: Tragedy struck on Sunday morning when three nursing students from Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) drowned in the Cauvery river backwaters near Meenakshipura, Mysuru. The students were on a casual trip to the area.

Victims Identified as Prashanth, Siddhesh, and Krishna

The deceased students have been identified as Prashanth, Siddhesh, and Krishna. They entered the river for a swim but were caught off-guard by the depth and strong currents. One of the students reportedly ventured into deeper waters, and the other two followed in an attempt to rescue him, resulting in all three drowning.

Three Others Survive; Authorities Launch Rescue Operation

A total of six students were present during the outing. While three drowned, the other three survived and immediately alerted locals. Police and fire department personnel arrived at the spot promptly and began a search and rescue operation.

The drowning occurred within the jurisdiction of the Ilavala police station, which has taken up the investigation. Initial reports suggest there were no safety warnings or lifeguards at the location.

The incident has triggered grief and concern in the Mandya student community. Locals and students alike are calling for immediate safety measures at tourist and picnic spots along the Kaveri backwaters. Key demands include warning signage, designated swimming zones, security personnel, and trained lifeguards to prevent future tragedies.