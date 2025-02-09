Bengaluru: Helpless friends watch in horror as 2 students drown in pond near Bannerghatta; WATCH video

Two college students, Deepu (20) and Yogeeshwaran (20) drowned in Suvarnamukhi Kalyani near Bannerghatta while swimming. Their helpless friends watched in horror as they struggled in the deep water. A shocking video captured the incident. Authorities have recovered their bodies and launched an investigation.

Bengaluru: Helpless friends watch in horror as 2 students drown in pond near Bannerghatta; WATCH video vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 9, 2025, 9:40 AM IST

A tragic incident unfolded at Suvarnamukhi Kalyani near Bannerghatta, where two college students drowned while swimming. The heartbreaking moment was captured on a mobile camera, showing the young men struggling in the deep waters before disappearing beneath the surface.  

The victims, identified as Deepu (20) and Yogeeshwaran (20) from Garvebavipalya, Bommanahalli, were students of S.F.S. College in Hebbagodi. They had visited Suvarnamukhi Kalyani along with three friends for a swim. However, Deepu and Yogeeshwaran, who did not know how to swim, got caught in the water and drowned one after the other while their helpless friends watched in horror.  

Bengaluru metro announces revised fare structure, set to take effect from February 9; check updated fares

According to eyewitnesses, Yogeeshwaran was the first to struggle in the water. Deepu, in a desperate attempt to save him, jumped in but was unable to stay afloat. Despite their frantic efforts, both drowned in the pond, which is reportedly over 20 feet deep. Their friends rushed to get help, but by the time assistance arrived, it was too late.  

Bengaluru auto driver celebrates freedom with free 'Milk Bikis' as his wife visits her parents, Netizens react

Emergency services, including fire and rescue personnel, were alerted. The rescue team later recovered the bodies of the two students. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Bannerghatta police station, and an investigation is underway.  

The shocking video of the incident, captured by bystanders, has surfaced online, sending shockwaves across social media. Authorities have urged visitors to exercise caution while venturing into such water bodies, as several drowning incidents have been reported in the past.  

Disclaimer: Viewer discretion is advised. The video contains distressing visuals

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru metro announces revised fare structure, effective February 9; check revised fare structure here snt

Bengaluru metro announces revised fare structure, set to take effect from February 9; check updated fares

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gets relief as HC rejects MUDA case transfer to CBI vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gets relief as HC rejects MUDA case transfer to CBI

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa granted anticipatory bail in POCSO case by HC

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa granted anticipatory bail by HC in POCSO case

Bengaluru auto driver celebrates freedom with free 'Milk Bikis' as his wife visits her parents, Netizens react vkp

Bengaluru auto driver celebrates freedom with free 'Milk Bikis' as his wife visits her parents, Netizens react

Bengaluru water tariff set to rise soon as BWSSB's proposal awaits govt approval vkp

Bengaluru water tariff set to rise soon as BWSSB's proposal awaits govt approval

Recent Stories

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar's action thriller shows impressive growth; CHECK NTI

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar's action thriller shows impressive growth; CHECK

India's tourism sector sees 9.2% growth in hotel inventory, driven by rising demand, emerging destinations vkp

India's tourism sector sees 9.2% growth in hotel inventory, driven by rising demand, emerging destinations

PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopras indowestern dress ideas for weddings NTI

PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra’s indo-western dress ideas for weddings

Chocolate Day 2025: How to make beautiful chocolate bouquet for your special someone NTI

Chocolate Day 2025: How to make beautiful chocolate bouquet for your special someone

UGC NET Result 2024 Heres the easy way to check UGC NET December result announcement expected soon iwh

UGC NET Result 2024: Here’s the easy way to check UGC NET December result, announcement expected soon

Recent Videos

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon
Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon
PM Modi Bows to Delhi as BJP Ends AAP Reign in Historic Win After 27 Years | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Bows to Delhi as BJP Ends AAP Reign in Historic Win After 27 Years | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Secrets of QR Codes: How They Work?

Infographic Hub | Secrets of QR Codes: How They Work?

Video Icon
'Ravan's Pride Was Also Shattered': Swati Maliwal on Kejriwal's Downfall in Delhi Elections

'Ravan's Pride Was Also Shattered': Swati Maliwal on Kejriwal's Downfall in Delhi Elections

Video Icon