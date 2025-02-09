Bengaluru: Helpless friends watch in horror as 2 students drown in pond near Bannerghatta; WATCH video

Two college students, Deepu (20) and Yogeeshwaran (20) drowned in Suvarnamukhi Kalyani near Bannerghatta while swimming. Their helpless friends watched in horror as they struggled in the deep water. A shocking video captured the incident. Authorities have recovered their bodies and launched an investigation.

A tragic incident unfolded at Suvarnamukhi Kalyani near Bannerghatta, where two college students drowned while swimming. The heartbreaking moment was captured on a mobile camera, showing the young men struggling in the deep waters before disappearing beneath the surface.

The victims, identified as Deepu (20) and Yogeeshwaran (20) from Garvebavipalya, Bommanahalli, were students of S.F.S. College in Hebbagodi. They had visited Suvarnamukhi Kalyani along with three friends for a swim. However, Deepu and Yogeeshwaran, who did not know how to swim, got caught in the water and drowned one after the other while their helpless friends watched in horror.



According to eyewitnesses, Yogeeshwaran was the first to struggle in the water. Deepu, in a desperate attempt to save him, jumped in but was unable to stay afloat. Despite their frantic efforts, both drowned in the pond, which is reportedly over 20 feet deep. Their friends rushed to get help, but by the time assistance arrived, it was too late.



Emergency services, including fire and rescue personnel, were alerted. The rescue team later recovered the bodies of the two students. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Bannerghatta police station, and an investigation is underway.

The shocking video of the incident, captured by bystanders, has surfaced online, sending shockwaves across social media. Authorities have urged visitors to exercise caution while venturing into such water bodies, as several drowning incidents have been reported in the past.

Disclaimer: Viewer discretion is advised. The video contains distressing visuals





