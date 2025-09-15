Stunning aerial video captures Mysuru lit up ahead of Dasara 2025. The festival, from Sept 22 to Oct 2, will feature palace illumination, cultural performances, Gajapayana, and an IAF air show for an unforgettable experience.

Mysuru is glowing like never before as the city prepares for Dasara 2025, Karnataka’s grandest festival. From September 22 to October 2, locals and tourists alike can expect a breathtaking blend of tradition, culture, and modern spectacle. Streets, landmarks, and the majestic Mysuru Palace are being illuminated in vibrant colours, creating a visual feast that has already captured the imagination of audiences online. The festival’s prelude has inspired awe, and a stunning aerial video capturing the city’s festive preparations has gone viral, showcasing the sheer scale and beauty of the celebrations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Breathtaking Aerial Views Go Viral

Bengaluru-based content creator and drone pilot Srihari Karanth shared sweeping bird’s-eye views of Mysuru, highlighting the city’s dazzling illumination ahead of Dasara. The video captures vibrant streets, the majestic palace, and the bustling cityscape, transforming the heritage city into what many online users described as “a dream come alive.”

Captioning his post, Karanth wrote:

“Get ready to witness the grandeur of Mysuru Dasara from 22nd Sept to Oct 2nd.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Government Announces IAF Air Show

Adding to this year’s spectacle, the Karnataka government has confirmed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) will stage an air show during the festival. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed gratitude to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for approving the proposal and extended a formal invitation for him to attend.

In his letter to the Defence Ministry, Siddaramaiah said the air show would “add grandeur” to Mysuru Dasara while instilling a sense of pride among the thousands of visitors expected.

Dasara 2025: Tradition Meets Modern Spectacle

Known as Karnataka’s Naada Habba or state festival, Dasara will feature a rich mix of heritage and modern attractions.

Highlights include:

Gajapayana (Elephant March)

Extended Palace Illumination

Vibrant Cultural Performances

The World-Famous Vijayadashami Jamboo Savari Procession

With Mysuru already dazzling in the pre-festival glow, this year’s celebrations promise to blend tradition, culture, and modern spectacle like never before.

Users Reaction

“Mysore during Dasara is stunning! The city lights up like a dream and pulses with cultural vibrancy.”

Scroll to load tweet…

"Connecting tradition & tech! Future festivals are looking bright."