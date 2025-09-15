Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa officially invited Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and the royal family to the Mysuru Dasara 2025 celebrations, continuing the tradition of royal participation in the grand festival.

Mysuru: On behalf of the state government, Social Welfare and District In-charge Minister Dr. HC Mahadevappa officially invited royal scion Pramoda Devi Wadiyar for the upcoming Mysuru Dasara festival. He also presented her with the annual government honorarium cheque.

Traditional Invitation at Mysuru Palace

The Minister met Pramoda Devi Wadiyar at her residence in the Mysuru Palace, offering traditional fruits, betel leaves, and the formal invitation for the festival.

Royal Family’s Continued Support

Speaking after the visit, Dr. Mahadevappa said: "As per tradition, we have invited the royal family for the Dasara festival. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has expressed her enthusiasm and happiness to cooperate with the Dasara celebrations as always."

Seating Arrangements To Be Revised

The Minister further added that last year, the increased number of seats in the palace grounds had caused inconvenience during the rains.

"The royal family has advised the district administration to reduce the number of seats, and we have accepted the suggestion," he said.