Mysuru Dasara 2025 is set to dazzle with spectacular illuminations and grand drone show. District Minister Dr. HC Mahadevappa released the poster and teaser, with the drone show scheduled for September 28, 29, and October 1, 2 at Bannimantap Grounds.

Mysuru: District Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa on Sunday revealed the poster and teaser for the much-awaited Dasara illumination and drone show, one of the main attractions of the Dasara festival. The program, held at the Mysuru Palace Board Hall, highlighted the grandeur and scale of the celebrations this year, which promise to mesmerise residents and tourists alike. With elaborate illuminations across the city and a spectacular drone show, the festivities aim to blend tradition with modern technology, showcasing Mysuru’s cultural richness and vibrant spirit.

Dasara Illuminations: Scope and Details

As in previous years, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) will handle the Dasara illuminations. This year, the illuminations will cover 135 km of roads and 118 circles across the city. Decorative replicas and artistic lighting installations will be placed at major roads and traffic circles to enhance the festive atmosphere.

A total of 300 kilowatts of electricity, amounting to 257,520 units, will be used for the illuminations, ensuring a dazzling display for residents and visitors.

Attractive Drone Show

Adding to the spectacle, the Dasara drone show will be conducted at Bannimantap Grounds on September 28, 29, and October 1, 2. This year, the show will feature 3,000 drones, doubling the number used in last year’s event. The show promises synchronized aerial displays, adding a modern twist to the traditional festivities and providing visitors with a memorable visual experience.

Officials Present

The program was attended by several dignitaries from various government and civic departments. CESC Chairman and MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, along with Deputy Chairperson of the Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee Dr Pushpa Amarnath, were present.

Also in attendance were Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO S. Yukesh Kumar, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, and City Municipal Commissioner Sheik Tanveer Asif. SP N. Vishnuvardhan and CESC Managing Director K.M. Munigopal Raju were also part of the event.

Superintendent Engineer Sunil and Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr P Shivaraju were present as well, witnessing the launch of the Dasara illumination and drone show poster and teaser.

Safety Measures

CESC has emphasised safety during this year’s Dasara illuminations and advised the public to take necessary precautions:

Avoid touching illumination poles.

Maintain a safe distance from lighting installations.

Avoid taking photos or videos near poles.

Exercise extra caution near electrical poles during rain.

Drivers are advised to be vigilant while driving near major roads and circles where poles have been installed. For any electricity-related complaints or problems caused by the illuminations, citizens can contact the 24x7 helpline at 1912, as requested by CESC MD K.M. Munigopal Raju.