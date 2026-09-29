Mysuru MLA Tanveer Sait and District In-charge Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah attended the Dasara Yuva Sambhrama together on Monday evening after a morning incident involving Sait’s displeasure over the minister’s delayed arrival at a breakfast meet.

Mysuru MLA Tanveer Sait appeared upset with District In-charge Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah over his delayed arrival at a breakfast meet on Monday morning. However, the two leaders attended the Dasara Yuva Sambhrama together in the evening, with their interaction appearing to ease the political speculation that followed the morning incident.

Tanveer Sait Upset Over Delay

The Mysuru Palace hosted a breakfast meet for the mahouts and kavadis accompanying the Dasara elephants on Monday morning. District In-charge Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah was unable to reach the venue on time.

Tanveer Sait expressed his displeasure over the delay and left the event.

Leaders Attend Yuva Sambhrama Together

The first major event of the festival, Yuva Sambhrama, was held in the evening. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Tanveer Sait attended the programme together and were seen sitting next to each other, smiling and speaking with one another.

Their interaction appeared to ease the speculation surrounding the morning incident and signalled a return to normalcy between the two leaders.