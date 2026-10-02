Mysuru Dasara 2026 will be held from October 11 to 21, featuring the grand Jumbo Savari, Kambala, a drone show, Yuva Dasara and cultural programmes. Check the complete schedule, dates and key events planned this year.

The countdown to Mysuru Dasara 2026 has officially begun, with the state government releasing the invitation for the grand state festival. The celebrations will be held from October 11 to 21, beginning at Chamundi Hill and concluding with the grand Jumbo Savari on Vijayadashami, October 21. This year’s celebrations will feature a range of cultural programmes, traditional events and special attractions, including Yuva Dasara, Kambala, a drone show, food and book melas, and several other programmes. Here is a complete look at the major Dasara events planned this year.

Jumbo Savari On October 21, Kambala And Drone Show

Gavisiddeshwara Mahaswami will inaugurate the Dasara festival at Chamundi Hill on October 11. The inauguration ceremony will be held during the auspicious Dhanur Lagna between 11:50 am and 12:13 pm.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara and various Union and state ministers are expected to attend the event.

Yuva Dasara, Mahila Dasara, Raitha Dasara, Makkala Dasara And Yoga Dasara

The Mysuru Palace grounds will host cultural programmes throughout the festival. Popular artistes, including Raghu Dixit, Sid Sriram, Shaan and Jasmine Sandlas, are scheduled to perform during the musical evenings.

The authorities have also planned several special events, including Yuva Dasara, Mahila Dasara, Raitha Dasara, Makkala Dasara and Yoga Dasara. Visitors will also be able to attend the food mela, book mela, flower show and agriculture exhibition.

Kambala Competition On October 18 And 19

The Kambala race will be one of the major attractions of this year’s Dasara celebrations. The traditional buffalo race will be held at Sathagalli on October 18 and 19.

The organisers have also planned a large-scale drone show at Bannimantapa as part of this year’s celebrations.

Grand Vijayadashami Celebrations On October 21

The grand Vijayadashami celebrations will be held on October 21. Priests will perform the Nandi Dhwaja pooja in front of the Kote Anjaneya Temple between 1:36 pm and 1:56 pm.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will flag off the Jumbo Savari at the Mysuru Palace grounds between 4:10 pm and 4:35 pm during the auspicious Meena Lagna.

Royal family scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will attend the event as a special invitee.

The famous Torchlight Parade will begin at 7 pm at Bannimantap. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will receive the guard of honour at the venue.

Mysuru will be immersed in the Dasara festive spirit from October 11 to 21. The state festival will feature cultural programmes, traditional celebrations, Kambala, a drone show and several other special events, offering visitors a packed schedule of festivities throughout the 11-day celebration.