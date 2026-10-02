The Mangaluru Water Metro project has finalised 11 of the 19 proposed stations. The first phase includes key locations such as Old Port, Sultan Batheri, Tannirbhavi Church and Kuloor Bridge, with a DPR set to finalise other project details.

The proposed Mangaluru Water Metro project is gaining momentum, with the Port and Fisheries sub-division finalising 11 major stations out of the 19 proposed under the project. The decision was taken following a series of reviews held after the state Cabinet meeting in Mangaluru. The project aims to strengthen water-based public transport in the coastal city by connecting key locations through its rivers and backwaters.

Quick Relief From Road Traffic

Mangaluru’s unique geography is central to the proposed water metro project. By using the city’s rivers and backwaters for public transport, the project is expected to provide an alternative to road travel and improve connectivity between several parts of the city.

Once operational, the water-based transport network could provide commuters with an alternative route to avoid congestion on busy roads while also offering a more environmentally friendly mode of transport.

List Of 11 Finalised Water Metro Stations

The Port and Fisheries Department has identified the following 11 key water metro stations for the first phase:

Old Port Port Ferry Sultan Batheri Tannirbhavi Church Kasaba Bengre North Sand Bar Sandpit Bengre Bangra Kuloor Kuloor Bridge, with two separate stations proposed here, including a Ro-Ro station and a floating station Jeppinamogaru Old Ferry Jeppinamogaru NH (National Highway)

Boost For Tourism And Local Employment

The project is expected to improve connectivity to several coastal areas, including Old Mangaluru Port, Thota Bengre, Hoige Bazaar and Ullal.

Improved water transport connectivity could also support tourism, water sports and businesses in areas located along the proposed waterways, potentially creating new employment opportunities for local communities.

DPR Preparation And Next Steps

Officials held preliminary discussions with the Infrastructure Development Department’s PPP cell in June 2025. They have also submitted details of the estimated land acquisition requirements to the government.

The government currently has the preliminary project report, while the upcoming Detailed Project Report (DPR) is expected to finalise several key aspects of the project, including:

Exact waterway routes and station designs

Land requirements for each station

Number of water metro boats and passenger capacity

Daily service schedules and ticket prices

Total project cost and financial model

The proposed water metro is expected to strengthen Mangaluru’s public transport network by providing connectivity through the city’s waterways and linking several important coastal locations.