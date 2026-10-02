The Rashtra Rakshana Sene has urged the Hassan district administration to improve arrangements for the Hasanamba Jatra and proposed a Rs 2,000 darshan ticket for all devotees, including VIPs, to ease crowd management.

The district administration should make proper arrangements for devotees visiting the Hasanamba Jatra and ensure that darshan is not allowed based on recommendation letters, said Pranav Suresh Gowda, state convener of the Rashtra Rakshana Sene. He warned that his organisation would stage protests at the spot if there were any instances of mismanagement during the festival.

Gowda made the remarks while addressing a press conference on Wednesday. He said the Hasanamba Jatra is gaining popularity every year, attracting a large number of devotees from across the state. Although the district and taluk administrations make several arrangements for the festival, the heavy crowds continue to cause various difficulties for devotees and local residents.

The organisation has submitted several suggestions to the administration over the past three years and urged officials to seriously consider and implement them this time.

Keep Barricades And Tents Only For The Final Days

Contractors reportedly put up barricades and tents along the stretch from Santhepete Circle to the temple several days before the festival begins. According to the organisation, the early installation of these structures causes considerable inconvenience to local residents and shopkeepers.

It urged the administration to install barricades and tents only during the final three or four days of the Jatra. Contractor staff should also avoid blocking roads while transporting materials and should behave politely with members of the public, the organisation said.

Introduce A Rs 2,000 Ticket Instead Of The Rs 300 Pass

The organisation suggested reserving the first day of the Jatra for local public representatives, writers, community leaders, politicians and other district VIPs. It also urged officials to stop bringing unnecessary VIPs from other districts.

At present, the temple offers a Rs 300 special darshan ticket. The organisation proposed replacing it with a single Rs 2,000 ticket category.

According to the suggestion, everyone, including VIPs and politicians, should purchase the ticket to avail themselves of special darshan. The organisation claimed that such a system would help reduce pressure on the general queues and make it easier for regular devotees to get darshan.

Rajesh Kenchanahalli, Hassan district president of the Rashtra Rakshana Sene, along with other members of the organisation, was also present at the press conference.