Karnataka has launched the ‘Anna Seve’ mobile app to help ration card beneficiaries complete e-KYC from home. The app is currently available on a pilot basis in eight districts and is expected to be expanded across the state.

People across Karnataka can now complete their ration card e-KYC process from the comfort of their homes, without having to stand in long queues or make repeated visits to government offices. The Food and Civil Supplies Department has launched the ‘Anna Seve’ mobile app, allowing beneficiaries to complete their e-KYC digitally. The initiative is aimed at making the process more convenient and accessible, particularly for beneficiaries who may find it difficult to visit government offices.

Big Announcement By Minister Rizwan Arshad

Food Minister Rizwan Arshad launched the app during an event at Broadway in Shivajinagar. Speaking at the event, he said the technology upgrade was introduced to ensure that people do not face hurdles while accessing their ration benefits.

“We are bringing in this tech upgrade so that poor people do not face any hurdles while getting their rations,” he said.

The minister also said the project was being made available to the public within 40 days of him taking charge.

Live In 8 Districts On A Pilot Basis

In the first phase, the government has launched the ‘Anna Seve’ app as a pilot project across eight districts in Karnataka.

The eight districts are: Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Udupi, Haveri, Karwar, Ballari, Bidar and Koppal.

More than 4.5 crore beneficiaries across these districts can now use the app to complete their e-KYC process. The minister said the service would be expanded to the remaining districts across the state after the successful completion of the pilot project.