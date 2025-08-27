Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq will inaugurate Mysuru Dasara 2025. She expressed gratitude for the honor, dismissed criticism, and said Kannadigas’ love and respect matter more than political controversies.

Hassan: Expressing her gratitude and dismissing criticism, Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq said she was honored to be invited to inaugurate the prestigious Mysuru Dasara celebrations. She emphasized that she values the affection of millions of Kannadigas over negative remarks made by a few, adding that the invitation itself is a recognition of Kannada literature on a global platform.

Government’s Invitation And Public Joy

“I thank the government for inviting me to inaugurate Dasara. I will not consider any criticism about this,” Mushtaq said in Hassan.

She recalled, “After winning the Booker, I have witnessed many social changes. Kannadigas were immensely happy about the Booker win. They celebrated as though they had received the award themselves. The Booker Prize came to me naturally. Since then, I have received many honors from the Karnataka government and the people.”

A Spiritual Connection To Chamundeshwari

She explained that she was abroad when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced her name for the Dasara inauguration.

“I was very happy when I learned about it from friends,” she said.

Mushtaq also shared a personal anecdote: “My friend, writer Meena Mysore, had vowed to Goddess Chamundeshwari that I should win the Booker Award. After winning, I couldn’t visit Mysuru immediately. Even during the Lit Fest, I couldn’t find time to go to Chamundi Hill. But now, I feel that Mother Chamundeshwari herself is calling me.”

Responding To Criticism

When asked about opposition to her selection, Mushtaq firmly replied, “I won’t talk much about this. The love and respect shown by millions of Kannadigas is enough. There is no need to respond to the negativity of one or two people. Politicians should be responsible for what they should and shouldn’t politicise.”

Pride In Kannada And International Recognition

Highlighting her achievement, she stated, “The Booker Prize is not easy to get. Don’t underestimate it. I have introduced Kannada to the international stage. Readers abroad are amazed by every page of Kannada literature. No one has the right to sling mud at me after what I have achieved.”

She added, “I have used Kannada not as a divine language, but as a language of life. I educated my three daughters in Kannada-medium schools. My bond with Kannada cannot be questioned.”

Standing By Kannada And Its People

Mushtaq also clarified that her words at the 2023 Janasahiti Sammelana were twisted. “I have raised my voice for minorities, women, and Dalits. Some have used this against me. But who has loved Kannada as much as I have, who has taken Kannada to the international stage as much as I have?” she questioned.

“Kannada will never let down those who believe in it. My achievement itself is proof of this,” she concluded.