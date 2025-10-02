Mysuru Dasara 2025 showcases Karnataka’s rich heritage with the grand Jamboo Savari, dazzling Torchlight Parade, traditional dances, Mysore Palace lit in splendor, and a cultural celebration that draws visitors from across the globe.

Mysuru Dasara is not just a festival; it is an experience that immerses you in grandeur, devotion, and history. When the city of Mysuru comes alive during Dasara, it transforms into a divine spectacle, shining like Indra’s Amaravati. Streets, palaces, and public spaces glitter with lights, decorations, and a sense of celebration that captivates the heart and mind. The city dons the elegance of a royal bride, exuding a joy that makes every visitor forget the ordinary rhythms of life. From the magnificent Mysore Palace to the golden Ambari, the gem-studded throne, and the grand parade of Maharajas’ memories, Mysuru Dasara is a feast for the senses and a source of unparalleled pride and happiness.

Glory of the Vijayanagara Empire

The roots of Mysuru Dasara can be traced back over four centuries to the Vijayanagara Empire, a golden era in Karnataka's history. The Vijayanagara kings celebrated Vijayadashami with unmatched grandeur, using the festival to display their empire’s wealth, power, and cultural richness. The Mahanavami Dibba and Vijaya Vittala Temple in Hampi were the central hubs for these festivities, which included art, music, dance, literature, and rituals celebrating victory and prosperity.

Travellers like Alberuni, Abdul Razzaq, Niccolò de' Conti, and Domingo Paes documented the opulence and scale of these celebrations, highlighting the international admiration for Vijayanagara Dasara.

Dasara Comes to the Wodeyar Dynasty

After the decline of the Vijayanagara Empire, the Wodeyars of the Yadu dynasty continued the tradition of Vijayadashami Dasara. Raja Wodeyar (1578-1617) initiated the festival in Srirangapatna in 1610, following the royal rituals of Vijayanagara. The Navaratri festival began on Ashwayuja Shuddha Prathama, featuring daily pujas, ceremonial throne ascensions, royal courts (Oddolaga), and cultural programs that cemented Dasara as a significant state festival.

In 1799, after the reigns of Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan, Mummadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar moved the state capital to Mysuru and brought the festival there with even greater grandeur. The Vijayadashami afternoon parade, known as the Jamboo Savari, became the highlight, featuring the Maharaja riding a decorated elephant through the city, performing rituals like the Banni Puja, flag hoisting, and receiving salutes from soldiers.

The Evolution of Mysuru Dasara

Under Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar (1902–1940), Mysuru Dasara reached the peak of its splendor. Jayachamaraja Wodeyar, the last Maharaja (1940–1947), further enhanced the festival’s global appeal. Even after India gained independence, the festival continued with royal participation. Following the abolition of royal titles in 1962, the festival paused briefly but was revived under the leadership of Mysuru industrialist F.K. Irani. In 1980, the Karnataka government officially took responsibility for Mysuru Dasara, ensuring it became a state festival celebrated with unmatched grandeur.

The Grand Visual Spectacle

Mysuru Dasara is much more than a royal procession. Today, the presiding deity, Goddess Chamundeshwari, is worshipped and carried in a 750-kg golden Ambari through the streets of Mysuru during the Jamboo Savari. Thousands of people, both domestic and international tourists, flock to witness this “grand visual poem,” a mesmerizing celebration of Karnataka’s culture and royal heritage.

The ten-day festival is filled with cultural programs, exhibitions, fairs, and competitions, including:

Dasara Music, Film, and Poetry Festivals

Dasara Theatre and Folk Performances

Industrial, Rural, Farmer’s, and Women & Children’s Dasara

Dasara Air Show and Food Festival

The Jamboo Savari is the centerpiece, featuring elephant chariots, horse chariots, silver chariots, musical bands, and performances representing the state’s 30 districts, moving along Sayyaji Rao Road and ending at the Banni Mantapa, approximately four to five kilometers away.

The Historical Significance of the Jamboo Savari

Originally called “Jambi Savari,” the procession is linked to the Banni (Shami) tree, under which the Pandavas hid their weapons during exile. Kings worshipped the tree before battles, seeking victory. The British later renamed it “Jamboo Savari,” a title that continues today. The highlight is the ceremonial ride of the golden Ambari, now carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, signifying divine blessings for the people of Mysuru.

The grand Mysuru Dasara procession is a spectacular showcase of Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage. It features an awe-inspiring array of performances and displays, including Nandidhwaja Kunita, Nadaswaram, Palace and Police Bands, elephant and horse chariots, cannons, a silver chariot, and various palanquins.

Cultural troupes perform traditional dances and rituals such as Bhajan, Karaga, Veerabhadra Kunita, Keelu Kudure, Mallakamba, Alavi Kunita, Veeragase, Jhanj Pathak, Goravara Kunita, Jaggalige Mela, Hejje Mela, Garudigombe, Tibetan dance, Chit Mela, Kolata, Malenadu Suggikunita, Kodava Kunita, Puja Kunita, Kamsale, Tamate Vadana, Maragalu Kunita, Somanakunita, Chande Mela, Halakki Suggi Kunita, Nagari Mela, Pata Kunita, Kombu Kahale, Karadi Majalu, Palegara Vesha, Donnevarase, Kangilu Kunita, Yakshagana characters, Jadekolata, Dhwaja Kunita, Chitiki Bhajane, Onake Nritya, and Bhoota Nritya.

Adding to the grandeur, over 30 vibrant tableaus representing each district of Karnataka move gracefully along Sayyaji Rao Road. The procession, which spans four to five kilometers, culminates at Banni Mantapa, mesmerizing hundreds of thousands of spectators with its sheer scale, color, and energy.

Torchlight Parade: A Dazzling Finale

The Dasara celebrations culminate at Bannimantap with the Torchlight Parade, showcasing the state’s military prowess and cultural heritage. Approximately 300 police personnel participate in the parade, holding torches called “Deevatige” or “Punju,” made with brass containers and soaked in kerosene for prolonged flames. Laser shows, fireworks, and daring stunts create a magical finale, leaving spectators in awe and marking the successful conclusion of Mysuru Dasara’s ten-day festivities.

Rituals of Purification and Protection

Before the festivities begin, the Maharaja undergoes a ceremonial bath, symbolizing spiritual preparation and purification. A sacred band tied around the wrist ensures protection and divine blessing for the days ahead. These traditions emphasize the festival’s spiritual essence alongside its cultural and visual grandeur.

Mysuru Dasara is not merely a festival; it is a living legacy of India’s royal past, cultural richness, and spiritual devotion. From its historical roots in the Vijayanagara Empire to the present-day state celebration, the festival continues to enthrall, inspire, and unite people from across the globe. Each year, Mysuru transforms into a city of lights, music, dance, and devotion, ensuring that the magic of Dasara remains eternal.