Mysuru Dasara 2025 dazzled viewers with a stunning drone show as 3,000 drones lit up the sky, creating a Guinness World Record tiger artwork. The spectacular display went viral, featuring cultural icons and breathtaking aerial formations.

Mysuru: The Mysuru Dasara celebrations this year reached new heights with a breathtaking drone show that has captured the imagination of viewers across social media. Combining cutting-edge technology with artistic storytelling, the display transformed the night sky over Bannimantapa into a vivid spectacle of light and motion, leaving spectators awestruck by the scale and precision of nearly 3,000 synchronised drones.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Guinness World Record Achievement

The centerpiece of the show was a massive tiger crafted in the sky by 2,983 drones, setting a new Guinness World Record for the “Largest Aerial Image of a Mammal Formed by Drones.”

This feat surpassed the previous record of 1,985 drones, marking a historic moment for Mysuru Dasara and drone-based entertainment.

Scroll to load tweet…

Meticulous Planning Ensures Safety

The September 28 performance at the Torchlight Parade Ground was executed with careful planning and supervision. The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) collaborated with aeronautical engineers, auditors, legal experts, and a certification team from London to ensure the event was conducted safely and officially.

Other Stunning Drone Formations

While the tiger was the highlight of the show, the drones also created a series of breathtaking images that captured the imagination of the audience. These included the Solar System, the world map, an Indian soldier, and graceful depictions of a peacock, dolphin, and eagle. Mythological and cultural icons were also featured, such as Lord Krishna dancing on a serpent, ‘Mother Cauvery,’ the Ambari elephant, Goddess Chamundeshwari, and the map of Karnataka highlighting CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Next Shows Scheduled

The September 28 performance served as a trial, followed by another on September 29. The main shows are scheduled for October 1 and 2, attracting thousands of visitors eager to witness this dazzling combination of technology, culture, and tradition live.

Users React to the Drone Show

One user said: "Imagine if we could permanently have drones make holographic 3D advertisements in the sky like that running at night, give information to people, the temperature, the time, air quality, Modi's realtime message to people etc. It would make fixed structures obsolete! Brands are already using drones for advertising."

Another reacted: "Flipkart announced its Big Billion Day sale with a drone show, while some brands have even displayed QR codes in the sky for people to download their apps. Truly, the sky is the limit."

One more user said: "Just fabulous capture!! No words!!"