Preparations for Mysuru Dasara 2025 are in full swing. Elephants participating in the Jamboo Procession have been weighed, with Sugriva being the heaviest. Rehearsals are underway as the city gears up for the grand festival celebrations.

Mysuru: Preparations for the grand Mysuru Dasara festival are in full swing, with the city gearing up for one of its most celebrated cultural events. This year, the festivities promise to be more spectacular than ever, with elaborate decorations, cultural programs, and the iconic Jamboo Savari procession. Elephants, the pride of the festival, have been brought from the forests and are being carefully prepared for the celebrations. Their health, diet, and weights are being meticulously monitored to ensure they participate in the festival safely and gracefully.

Weighing of Elephants Completed

The weights of the elephants arriving at the palace from the forest were checked at the Sairam Weighing Center on Dhanvantri Road. Each elephant is being fed nutritious food according to its weight and health to ensure peak condition during the festival.

First Batch of Elephants Weights (in kg)

Abhimanyu – 5,360

Dhananjaya – 5,310

Kaveri – 3,010

Lakshmi – 3,730

Bheema – 5,465

Ekalavya – 5,305

Mahendra – 5,120

Kanjan – 4,880

Prashanta – 5,110

Second Batch of Elephants Weights (in kg)

Hemavati – 2,440

Srikanta – 5,540

Sugriva – 5,545

Roopa – 3,320

Gopi – 4,990

Sugriva Emerges as Heaviest Elephant

Among all the elephants, Sugriva is the heaviest, followed closely by Srikanta, just five kilograms lighter. Bheema ranks third, and Abhimanyu is fourth. Notably, three elephants have surpassed the traditional howdah-carrying elephant in weight, adding to the grandeur of the procession.

Rehearsals for the Jamboo Savari Procession

Rehearsals for the elephants participating in the Mysuru Dasara, including the iconic Jamboo Savari, have begun. The elephants are being trained to stay calm amid the city’s hustle and bustle as they move from the palace to Bannimantapa. A total of 14 elephants are participating in these practice sessions.

Elephant Teams for Rehearsals

First Team (Led by Abhimanyu): Abhimanyu, Ekalavya, Lakshmi, Mahendra, Bheema, Kanjan, Kaveri, Dhananjaya, Prashanta

Abhimanyu, Ekalavya, Lakshmi, Mahendra, Bheema, Kanjan, Kaveri, Dhananjaya, Prashanta Second Team: Srikanta, Sugriva, Gopi, Hemavati, Roopa

Children and residents were delighted to witness the elephants on the road, capturing selfies, photos, and videos of the majestic animals. Spectators lined the streets to celebrate the upcoming festival, adding to the festive atmosphere.