Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for approving an IAF Air Show at Mysuru Dasara 2025. He said the event will add grandeur, pride, and patriotism to the historic festival attracting lakhs of visitors.

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed gratitude to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for approving the Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Show in Mysuru as part of the world-famous Dasara-2025 celebrations.

IAF Air Show to Add Grandeur to Mysuru Dasara-2025

In a letter to the Defence Minister, Siddaramaiah wrote, "On behalf of the Government and the people of Karnataka, I express my heartfelt gratitude to you for kindly agreeing for holding the Air Show by the Indian Air Force in Mysuru as part of the world famous Mysuru Dasara-2025 celebrations. This gracious gesture will not only bestow grandeur to our historic festivities but also instil a deep sense of pride and patriotism among the lakhs of visitors who gather from across the nation."

CM Invites Defence Minister to Grace the Festivities

The Chief Minister further urged the Defence Minister to attend the event, saying his presence would be a great honour.

"Indeed, it would be a great honour if you could personally grace the occasion. Your august presence will be a source of immense encouragement to the citizens of Karnataka and will further strengthen the bond of respect and admiration that we hold for our Armed Forces. I once again thank you for your kind gesture and look forward to welcoming and hosting you in Mysuru during the historic Dasara celebrations," Siddaramaiah wrote in the letter.

The inclusion of the IAF Air Show is expected to add a spectacular dimension to the Mysuru Dasara festivities, which attract lakhs of visitors every year.

Mysuru Dasara: A Blend of Tradition, Culture, and Pride

Mysuru Dasara is a 10-day festival, which starts from the first day of Navaratri and concludes on Vijayadashami (Dusshera).

The festival's centrepiece is the Mysuru Palace, also known as the Amba Vilas Palace, one of the seven palaces in the royal capital of Mysuru.

Thousands of lights are used to illuminate the palace, giving shine to its gilded construction.

The head of state leads the rituals and a grand parade that includes the state sword, horses, weapons, and elephants after a variety of cultural and religious activities.