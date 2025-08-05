The grand Gajapayana ceremony for Mysuru Dasara 2025 began at Nagarahole, with nine decorated elephants, rituals, and cultural troupes marking the start of their journey to Mysuru for the iconic Jamboo Savari procession.

Mysuru: The grand journey marking the beginning of Dasara festivities, known as Gajapayana (elephant march), commenced on Monday at the Veeranahosahalli zone centre of Nagarahole National Park in Hunsur taluk. Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre and other dignitaries inaugurated the event by lighting ceremonial lamps and offering floral tributes to the decorated elephants during the auspicious Tula Lagna (12:34 pm to 12:59 pm).

Elephants Blessed and Honored Before Journey

A total of nine elephants, seven males and two females, lined up for rituals ahead of their ceremonial departure. Their feet were washed and special rituals were performed to ward off evil. The elephants were offered a traditional naivedya including turmeric, vermilion, cardamom, jaggery, sugarcane, modak, kadubu, panchakajaya, leaves, and betel nuts, as well as panchaphala, chakuli, nippattu, holige, and rock sugar.

Prayers were also offered to the forest deity and Goddess Chamundeshwari. Karnataka Minister Khandre, along with local MLAs and officials, paid floral tributes to officially welcome the elephants into the city.

Traditional Welcome From Villagers and Cultural Troupes

The elephants then marched a kilometre from the zone office to Veeranahosahalli Ashram School. Hundreds of women from nearby villages greeted the elephants with Purnakumbha (a traditional offering of welcome). The procession was enlivened by folk art troupes performing Chande, Nagari, and Veeragase, adding colour and vibrancy to the festive atmosphere.

Later that afternoon, the elephants were transported by lorries to Mysuru and arrived at the Aranya Bhavan premises in the evening.

Arjuna Award Presented to Mahouts

Minister Khandre also presented the Arjuna Award, named in honour of the late elephant Arjuna (who died during a wild elephant capture mission), to mahout Gunda and kavadi Nanjundaswamy of elephant Bheema for their dedicated service.

Insurance Cover for Elephants and Handlers

In a significant safety measure, all 14 elephants scheduled to participate in the Dasara Jamboo Savari, along with their mahouts and kavadis, have been insured for ₹2 crore each. Additionally, 43 forest department staff involved in the care, training, and management of these elephants are also covered under the same insurance scheme.