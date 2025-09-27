KSTDC has announced special tour packages for Hasanamba Darshana 2025 from Bengaluru and Mysuru. These packages include transportation, guided temple darshan, and sightseeing, helping devotees experience a hassle-free visit to Hasanamba Temple.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) has announced special tour packages for this year’s Hasanamba Darshana, offering devotees a convenient and well-organised way to visit the famous Hasanamba Temple in Hassan. Recognised as one of Karnataka’s major religious centers, the temple attracts thousands of devotees each year, and the special packages aim to manage the rush efficiently while enhancing the overall pilgrimage experience.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scheduled from October 10 to 22, these tours allow devotees from across the state to plan their visits in advance and enjoy hassle-free transportation, guided darshan, and sightseeing en route.

Tour Package from Bengaluru

Tourist Spots: The tour departs from Bengaluru, with stops at Nuggehalli Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy and Nagara Navile Nageshwara temples before reaching Hasanamba Temple, and returns to Bengaluru afterward.

Fee: ₹2,016 per person.

Key Highlight: The fee includes a Hasanamba special darshan pass worth ₹1,000, enabling devotees to skip long queues and have a quicker, smoother darshan experience.

Tour Package from Mysuru

Tourist Spots: This package departs from Mysuru and includes visits to the Hoysala architectural marvels of Belur and Halebidu, in addition to the Hasanamba Darshana.

Fee: ₹1,250 per person.

These packages cover transportation, sightseeing, and darshan arrangements. Devotees and tourists can book in advance through KSTDC offices or its official website for a seamless experience.

World Tourism Day Message from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Marking World Tourism Day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted his wishes and highlighted Karnataka as a global hub of diverse tourist destinations.

He wrote: "Greetings to all travel enthusiasts on World Tourism Day. Karnataka is not just a state, but also a global center of diverse tourist destinations."

He further emphasised that Karnataka offers an endless variety of scenic spots, including coastlines, the Sahyadri mountain ranges, waterfalls, wildlife sanctuaries, centuries-old palaces, forts, religious centers, and UNESCO World Heritage sites. The Chief Minister encouraged citizens to explore these attractions in their leisure time and experience the state’s natural beauty and historical grandeur.

Scroll to load tweet…

Boost to Religious and Historical Tourism

The KSTDC tour packages and the Chief Minister’s message underscore the government’s focus on promoting Karnataka’s tourism sector. By facilitating organised visits to iconic religious and historical destinations like Hasanamba Temple, the state aims to boost both religious pilgrimage and heritage tourism, offering visitors a memorable and enriching experience.